Ranking the top 10 goalkeepers in the Premier League

Ben Winfield FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.30K // 23 Oct 2018, 11:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

In Kepa and De Gea, Spain have two of the Premier League's top goalkeepers

Over the years, we have seen some great goalkeepers in the Premier League. Often some of the world’s top keepers have played in England, and that is the case now as well.

When we look back at some of the greatest players of the Premier League era, we usually look at the attacking players, and it is often those who do the dirty work that miss out. We don’t hear about defenders too often, and we rarely hear about the goalkeepers.

Peter Schmeichel, arguably the greatest goalkeeper of his generation, spent time with Aston Villa, Manchester City, and most notably Manchester United, with whom he won five Premier League titles, and famously the Champions League title in 1999.

We have also seen the likes of David Seaman, Shay Given, Edwin van der Sar and Brad Friedel, all of whom have been top goalkeepers in the Premier League.

In the last few years, we have almost seen the role of goalkeepers change. No longer is their job just to keep the ball out of the net, it is to play out from the back as well. This has come into prominence particularly with Pep Guardiola, who demands his ‘keeper plays the ball out from the back.

We have seen with managers like Guardiola that they are prepared to be ruthless with their goalkeepers. He shunned Joe Hart before he even played a game under him at City, and it took less than a season for him to decide that £17 million signing Claudio Bravo wasn’t good enough to take his place.

With that in mind, here are the top ten goalkeepers in the Premier League right now.

#10 Bernd Leno (Arsenal)

Leno has profited from Petr Cech's injury in recent weeks

Arsenal have had a strange history of goalkeepers over the last few years. David Seaman was one of the greatest we have seen in the Premier League, and Jens Lehmann was a massive part of their Invincible season.

On the other hand, we have also seen some less than impressive goalkeeping displays for Arsenal. Vito Mannone, Wojciech Szczesny and Lukasz Fabianski all struggled in an Arsenal jersey, and although they have done elsewhere, they were never men Arsene Wenger could really trust.

Bernd Leno will hope to be one of those who is remembered for the right reasons. It wasn’t a great start to his Premier League career, as he was stuck behind Petr Cech in the pecking order, but with him now injured, he has been given the chance to impress.

He looks like he fits in better with Unai Emery’s style to play the ball out from the back, while he also seems to be an excellent shot stopper, so expect him to make a real case for the number one shirt at the Emirates.

1 / 10 NEXT