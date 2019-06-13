×
Ranking the top 3 favourites for the 2019 Copa America trophy

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Feature
769   //    13 Jun 2019, 00:36 IST


Teams will be slugging it out for the beautiful
Teams will be slugging it out for the beautiful trophy

The 46th edition of the Copa America would take place in Brazil from June 14 to July 7, 2019, as 12 countries battle it out for international supremacy.

The Copa America is the premier international competition on the South American continent and all 10 member nations of the CONMEBOL (football organizing body in South America) will contest the tournament, with invitations extended to Japan and Qatar.

South America alongside Europe are the two biggest footballing continents in the world and the former has provided us with some of the best players in history with Pele and Diego Maradona ranking high up there as two of the greatest exponents of the beautiful game.

The current crop of players are no different and for three weeks, some of the best in the world will slug it out for the bragging rights in South America. In this piece, we shall be having a rundown of the top three contenders for the 2019 Copa America title.

#3 Uruguay

Oscar Tabarez would be looking to lead Uruguay to Copa America glory for the second time
Oscar Tabarez would be looking to lead Uruguay to Copa America glory for the second time

Current FIFA ranking - 6

Head Coach - Oscar Tabarez

Player to watch - Luis Suarez (Barcelona)

Uruguay is the most successful side in the history of the Copa America and would be looking to add to their 15 trophies this summer.

With just a population of 3.4 million people, they are also the smallest country (by population) to win the World Cup (twice) and they have consistently slugged it out on the biggest stages with nations more populated than them.

Their last Copa triumph came back in 2011 on the home soil of hated rivals Argentina, while they disappointingly got eliminated at the group stage of the last tournament hosted by the USA in 2016 and would be eager to make up for that disappointment this year.

Their charge would be led by their top marksman and record goalscorer Luis Suarez who is coming into the tournament off the back of another impressive campaign in front of goal where he scored 25 goals in all competitions for Barcelona.

He would be supported in attack by partner-in-crime Edinson Cavani and Rodrigo Bentancur, while their ever-reliable centre-back pairing of Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez can be counted upon to keep things tight at the back.

They have been drawn in group C of the tournament alongside Chile, Japan and Ecuador.

Copa America 2019 Brazil Football Team Argentina Football Team Luis Suarez Lionel Messi Copa America Teams
