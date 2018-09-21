Ranking the top 3 Liverpool signings from Southampton

Divesh Merani

Sadio Mane scored four goals against Liverpool in the 2015-16 season.

Liverpool play Southampton at Anfield in a day, so it is only fair that we talk about all of the signings the Reds have made at the expense of the Saints. Over the years, Southampton has built themselves to become a solid mid-table Premier League club. We saw many players grace the Premier League and flourish for the Saints. However, further progress could not be achieved if you do not keep hold of your best players. That is what happened. Some of the bigger clubs have raided the poor Saints to take them far away from the time they went to Europe.

Without any shadow of a doubt, the club that has bought the most from Southampton has been Liverpool. Ever since the Saints enjoyed a stellar season in 2013-14, the Reds have signed someone or the other from them every season, with the exception of this one. Brendan Rodgers was a big fan, returning to the Saints time and time again to try and strengthen his Reds squad post title bid and Luis Suarez. Liverpool has had mixed success with their Southampton signings, with the players ranging from world-class to serviceable, to inconsistent, to injury prone.

Like pretty much everything at the club, the impact of Liverpool's signings from Southampton improved massively when Jurgen Klopp arrived at Anfield. The likes of Lovren, Lallana and Clyne played a big role in the Reds’ rise to the Europa League final in 2016. Klopp himself shopped at St Mary's for some big money signings for his raging Reds. It has become somewhat of a joke, the fact that Liverpool has spent a large amount of money on Southampton players. However, with the quality plucked by the Reds, who could blame them? Here are three of Liverpool's best signings from Southampton in the Premier League era.

#3 Virgil van Dijk (2018)

Virgil van Dijk

In about a year or two, Virgil van Dijk could possibly be on top of this list. The fact that he has made this list despite only being at the club for less than a year speaks volumes about the positive impact he has had on the Reds. The big Dutchman signed for Liverpool in the January transfer window last season after a long and agonising saga over the summer. Liverpool were accused of tapping the defender up in hopes of getting him to join the club and Southampton called them out on it. The Reds decided to end their pursuit of van Dijk for the time being. Jurgen Klopp was urged to go for another alternative, but he persisted and went in for him again in the winter.

Klopp has a habit of being extremely stubborn with his transfers. He has a set list of players and will do anything to get them to Anfield. Now we know why he is so stubborn. Liverpool got their man for a world record for a defender, of £75 million. van Dijk hit the ground running immediately, as he scored the winning goal on his debut in the Merseyside derby. Since then, Liverpool's defence has improved a great deal. He possesses a certain calmness and vocality that the Reds have not had for years. The Dutchman brought out the best in all of his fellow Liverpool defenders. The midfield, while not as creative after the departure of Coutinho, was massively improved following van Dijk's arrival. He has that leadership quality that will take him very far in football.

van Dijk is now the captain of the Netherlands national team, as they are looking to put the last four years behind them. This is a challenge he will relish, as he always does. He played a pivotal role as the Reds reached the Champions League final last season. He can do no wrong at the moment. Liverpool have been extremely solid at the back so far this season. Most of it is down to the excellent partnership van Dijk has forged with Joe Gomez. He really does get the best out of his teammates. While £75 million seemed a bit much at first, it could turn out to be a bargain for one of the best defenders in world football today. If this Liverpool team are to achieve any success, it will be down to Virgil van Dijk.

