Ranking the top 5 Captains in the Premier League 2018

Adithya Velaayudham 28 Sep 2018, 21:51 IST

Premier League is the most Competitive league in the world

There is a widespread assumption that captains in football don't matter much when compared to captains in either cricket, hockey or even rugby. But that is just a myth. There are times in football when the team looks dejected and need motivation, even times when players are looking for someone to step up and raise their emotions. The captain is the first player they look up to at these times and if the man wearing the armband does not step up, then the match is half lost already.

Carrying the expectations of the fans, the burden of leading the team and being the role model for teammates, a captain is the biggest asset any club can have. Here we present to you the top five captains in the Premier League in the 2018/19 season.

#5 Troy Deeney (Watford)

Troy Deeney rallying his team forward

Normally managers do not prefer strikers for the role of a club captain as they perceive that the striker tends to be selfish and does not set a good example for the rest of the team, and they turn to defenders and goalkeepers for the role. But Watford captain Troy Deeney is an exception.

Deeney has been a long-serving, loyal servant at Watford Football Club and it is no doubt that he is the most eligible and likely candidate to get the armband when the question came up. Even in games against the top six teams where Deeney rarely sees the ball, he still manages to make himself useful and is constantly helping out in defence. His teammates have claimed that his immense work rate will always be motivating to watch when things are not going their way in a game.

