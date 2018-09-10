Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Ranking the top 5 centre-forwards aged 23 and below

Namrath Kadiyala
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.25K   //    10 Sep 2018, 11:05 IST

France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final
Kylian Mbappe

Young players are the toast of the town as they have been producing miraculous performances. Almost every top team in the world has a top young player from, Gabriel Jesus at Manchester City to Vinicius Junior at Real Madrid, to Kylian Mbappe at PSG, every top team has and wants young players.

The reason teams want youngsters in because they are long-term investments. Buying a star player who is 28 or 29 years old is a short-term investment, and once he retires, they will need to search for another player. That increases the money spent and doesn't help the club's finances.

Instead, buying a youngster for a cheap price is better and more profitable. Teams can keep the player till he is about 30 years old and then, sell him at a much higher price, as a result, making a lot of profit.

Young players are very influential in a team, and that can be shown through some examples. Kylian Mbappe was one of the most critical players for France in the World Cup and in the process, he even earned himself the Best Young Player Award. He is crucial for his club, PSG as well.

Gianluigi Donarumma is a key player for AC Milan while Christian Pulisic is as vital as Marco Reus for Borussia Dortmund. These examples reiterate the fact that youngsters have a game-changing influence.

In young players, forwards are the ones who have the most influence on a team. And today, we shall have a look at the top 5 centre-forwards aged 23 and below.

#5 Krzysztof Piatek

Genoa CFC v Lecce - Coppa Italia
Krzysztof Piatek

The Polish youngster has enjoyed a wonderful to start to his career and has quickly gone on to establish himself as one of the top young players. However, he isn't as famous as the other players who feature on this list. A lot of people don't know him properly and that is also the case with defenders of the opposition.

He has used this as an advantage and scored goals for fun. The Genoa forward has scored an astounding 7 goals in 3 matches, this season! This includes 4 goals in a Coppa Italia game, as well. In his entire career till now, he has played 156 games and scored 57 goals. He has also assisted 15 times and those stats tell us how good he is.

He has been dubbed as the next Robert Lewandowski by many and he definitely has the talent to live up to the expectations. Recently, some reports have claimed that Barcelona is keeping a close watch on Piatek and see him as a potential replacement for Luis Suarez.

All stats via Transfermarkt, youth team stats included as well.


Namrath Kadiyala
ANALYST
I am an absolute sports buff and follow quite a few sports. I follow Cricket, Football and Kabaddi with a lot of passion. I follow Sunrisers Hyderabad, Manchester United and Telugu Titans with a lot of enthusiasm. Writing is an activity that I enjoy and something I took up to share my views on sports.
