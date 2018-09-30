Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Ranking the top 5 clubs in Europe

Namrath Kadiyala
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
265   //    30 Sep 2018, 19:17 IST

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final
Real Madrid, lifting the Champions League Trophy

The European season has truly begun and we have already seen quite a few surprises in the 2018/19 season. We have already witnessed some shockers with the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid having lost to Leganes and Sevilla, in La Liga. On the other hand, German giants, Bayern Munich were shocked by Hertha.

There has been a bucket load of upsets in the Premier League as well. Manchester United has had a terrible start to their campaign having lost to Brighton and a draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers. Interestingly, the Wolves have also drawn with City while Tottenham Hotspur succumbed to Watford.

Even Chelsea was shocked last week as they drew with West Ham. United was knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Derby County on penalties and that has been one of the biggest upsets of the European season, thus far.

Even in the Champions League, we saw Manchester City lose to Lyon and this shows that no team is big or small in football. However, there are a few teams that have been labelled as the powerhouses and a few teams labelled as the underdogs.

Enough of all that, as we shall now have a look at the top 5 clubs in Europe at present.

Honourable mentions: Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid

#5 Bayern Munich

FC Bayern Muenchen And Paulaner Photo Session
FC Bayern Muenchen

The German club has established itself as one of the best clubs in Europe and is a team to watch out for in the Champions League. They always enter the UCL with high expectations, only to be knocked out in the latter parts of the tournament. They have been knocked out by Real Madrid on 3 occasions in their last 5 Champions League campaigns.

They have always made it to the semi-final and quarter-final, only to lose in a heartbreaking fashion. They have won the Champions League on a few occasions, the most recent one back in 2012/13. The Bavarians have dominated the Bundesliga and are the most successful team in its history.

They have a goalkeeper like Manuel Neuer and rock-solid defenders like Jerome Boateng, Mats Hummels, Joshua Kimmich and David Alaba in their squad. Their midfield strength is superb and includes Renato Sanches, James Rodriguez and Thiago Alcantara. Their forwards are Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller, Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.

With such players in their squad, it would be a sin if the Niko Kovac managed squad wasn't included in this list.

Namrath Kadiyala
ANALYST
I am an absolute sports buff and follow quite a few sports. I follow Cricket, Football and Kabaddi with a lot of passion. I follow Sunrisers Hyderabad, Manchester United and Telugu Titans with a lot of enthusiasm. Writing is an activity that I enjoy and something I took up to share my views on sports.
