×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Ranking the Top 5 Goal scorers in 2018 (Calendar Year) so far

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
556   //    16 Nov 2018, 02:23 IST

Liverpool Training Session and Press Conference
Liverpool Training Session and Press Conference

Before 2012, the record for the most goals scored in a calendar year was held by Gerd Muller of Germany, who scored 85 goals for club and country in the year 1972. The German striker had scored 72 goals for Bayern and 13 goals for Germany, achieving the feat in 60 games in total. It was deemed untouchable for 40 years when many tried and failed until a little magician did the impossible in 2012.

Lionel Messi was perhaps the only player in the world who had both the audacity and the capability to surpass the record. And Messi did so in style, scoring an unbelievable 91 goals from 69 games for Barcelona and Argentina. He netted 79 times for Barcelona from 60 games, while also scoring 12 times in 9 games for Argentina. The achievement sent a shock-wave across the football world, with the entire football fraternity in awe of the footballing genius of Lionel Messi.

Since then, the total goals scored in a calendar year has drawn considerable interests. While those phenomenal numbers have never been replicated, the stats are impressive every year. The race for the top scorer in 2018 has also intensified as we draw closer to the end of the year and today, we look at the 5 contenders who are currently in the running to end up as the top scorer in the calendar year 2018.

#5 Mohamed Salah (Egypt, Liverpool)


Liverpool FC v Cardiff City - Premier League
Liverpool FC v Cardiff City - Premier League

Goals Scored - 35

The Egyptian scored 37 goals in 2017, as he marked his rise in the world of football and has scored 35 goals from 45 games in 2018 so far. Salah started the year with a goal against Manchester City in a fabulous 4-3 win at home. After missing out against Swansea in the next game, the Egyptian scored again against West Bromwich Albion in the FA Cup, which marked the start of a 7 game scoring streak in the Premier League and the Champions League, where he scored 8 goals. By the end of the season, Salah had scored 21 goals for Liverpool in 2018. This included 5 goals from 7 games in the Champions League, 15 goals from 15 games in the Premier League and 1 goal in 1 game in the FA Cup.

Over the summer, Salah represented Egypt in the 2018 FIFA World Cup and scored 2 goals in 2 games. However, it was not enough as Egypt crashed out of the group stages.

The Egyptian might have lost his prolific form in the new season so far, but he has still scored 8 goals from 17 games. In the Premier League, he has 6 goals from 12 games, while he has scored 2 more in the Champions League.

At the start of this International Break, Mohamad Salah has 29 goals from 40 games for Liverpool, and 6 goals from 5 games for Egypt, which sees him fifth among the top scorers for the Calendar Year.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Barcelona Football Juventus FC Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi
Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Deepungsu works 6 days a week, plays football on weekends, but thinks about the beautiful game every minute of the day. He tries to sprinkle his love of football in his writings. Diego Maradona made him fall in love with Football, Paul Scholes showed him how beautiful the game could be and Lionel Messi made him believe in the impossible. Manchester United has kept him sane for the last two decades.
5 players who can top the European scorers chart in the...
RELATED STORY
Ranking the top 5 in-form attackers in the UEFA Champions...
RELATED STORY
5 players who could beat Cristiano Ronaldo to the...
RELATED STORY
8 records Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have broken...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 contenders for the Champions League Golden Boot
RELATED STORY
Top contenders for the Champions League Golden Boot:...
RELATED STORY
5 great goals that didn't win the Puskás Award
RELATED STORY
4 Top Favourites To Win The Champions' League Title In...
RELATED STORY
5 superstars who could score more goals than Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
4 most improved players in the 2018-19 season of European...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 5
27 Nov CSK VIK 11:25 PM CSKA Moskva vs Viktoria Plzeň
27 Nov AEK AJA 11:25 PM AEK Athens vs Ajax
28 Nov HOF SHA 01:30 AM Hoffenheim vs Shakhtar Donetsk
28 Nov OLY MAN 01:30 AM Olympique Lyonnais vs Manchester City
28 Nov ROM REA 01:30 AM Roma vs Real Madrid
28 Nov MAN YOU 01:30 AM Manchester United vs Young Boys
28 Nov JUV VAL 01:30 AM Juventus vs Valencia
28 Nov BAY BEN 01:30 AM Bayern München vs Benfica
28 Nov ATL MON 11:25 PM Atlético Madrid vs Monaco
28 Nov LOK GAL 11:25 PM Lokomotiv Moskva vs Galatasaray
29 Nov BOR CLU 01:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Brugge
29 Nov PSV BAR 01:30 AM PSV vs Barcelona
29 Nov TOT INT 01:30 AM Tottenham vs Internazionale
29 Nov PSG LIV 01:30 AM PSG vs Liverpool
29 Nov NAP CRV 01:30 AM Napoli vs Crvena Zvezda
29 Nov POR SCH 01:30 AM Porto vs Schalke 04
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us