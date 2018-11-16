Ranking the Top 5 Goal scorers in 2018 (Calendar Year) so far

Liverpool Training Session and Press Conference

Before 2012, the record for the most goals scored in a calendar year was held by Gerd Muller of Germany, who scored 85 goals for club and country in the year 1972. The German striker had scored 72 goals for Bayern and 13 goals for Germany, achieving the feat in 60 games in total. It was deemed untouchable for 40 years when many tried and failed until a little magician did the impossible in 2012.

Lionel Messi was perhaps the only player in the world who had both the audacity and the capability to surpass the record. And Messi did so in style, scoring an unbelievable 91 goals from 69 games for Barcelona and Argentina. He netted 79 times for Barcelona from 60 games, while also scoring 12 times in 9 games for Argentina. The achievement sent a shock-wave across the football world, with the entire football fraternity in awe of the footballing genius of Lionel Messi.

Since then, the total goals scored in a calendar year has drawn considerable interests. While those phenomenal numbers have never been replicated, the stats are impressive every year. The race for the top scorer in 2018 has also intensified as we draw closer to the end of the year and today, we look at the 5 contenders who are currently in the running to end up as the top scorer in the calendar year 2018.

#5 Mohamed Salah (Egypt, Liverpool)

Liverpool FC v Cardiff City - Premier League

Goals Scored - 35

The Egyptian scored 37 goals in 2017, as he marked his rise in the world of football and has scored 35 goals from 45 games in 2018 so far. Salah started the year with a goal against Manchester City in a fabulous 4-3 win at home. After missing out against Swansea in the next game, the Egyptian scored again against West Bromwich Albion in the FA Cup, which marked the start of a 7 game scoring streak in the Premier League and the Champions League, where he scored 8 goals. By the end of the season, Salah had scored 21 goals for Liverpool in 2018. This included 5 goals from 7 games in the Champions League, 15 goals from 15 games in the Premier League and 1 goal in 1 game in the FA Cup.

Over the summer, Salah represented Egypt in the 2018 FIFA World Cup and scored 2 goals in 2 games. However, it was not enough as Egypt crashed out of the group stages.

The Egyptian might have lost his prolific form in the new season so far, but he has still scored 8 goals from 17 games. In the Premier League, he has 6 goals from 12 games, while he has scored 2 more in the Champions League.

At the start of this International Break, Mohamad Salah has 29 goals from 40 games for Liverpool, and 6 goals from 5 games for Egypt, which sees him fifth among the top scorers for the Calendar Year.

