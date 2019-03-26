×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ranking the Top 5 Goalkeepers in world football

Tim Hollis
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
400   //    26 Mar 2019, 13:52 IST

Manchester City's Ederson
Manchester City's Ederson

Whilst they don’t tend to get a lot of notoriety, goalkeepers play an incredibly important role in the modern game. With everything that’s required from the position, one can make a very strong case that it’s the most important position in world football.

A good goalkeeper can easily earn his side in excess of 10 points per season and becomes vital in knockout competitions like the Champions League. Teams are becoming increasingly aware of this, with the average goalkeeper fee soaring in recent seasons.

Fortunately, there are a ton of excellent keepers in the game today. The majority of them are actually in their mid 20’s, which means we should continue to see elite goalkeeping for a long time. Without further ado, let’s get into the list of the top 5 keepers in world football at the moment.

5. Alisson

Having impressed a lot for Roma in Serie A last season, Alisson is having a very solid debut campaign at Anfield. Whilst his price tag was definitely very steep, he has more than lived up to that so far. He has started all 31 Premier League games this season and has helped marshal a very solid Liverpool defence.

Fulham FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Fulham FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

In addition to being a very strong shot stopper, Alisson is also renowned for his excellent ability to play out from the back. This is becoming an increasingly important trend for goalkeepers to have these days, particularly for top teams.

Despite facing some very tough competition from Manchester City keeper Ederson, Alisson also appears to be Brazil’s number one as long as Tite is the manager. He was integral to Brazil’s excellent World Cup qualification campaign and looks set to play a strong role going forward. At only 26 years of age, Alisson could definitely have another decade among the world’s top keepers.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Barcelona David De Gea Ederson Moraes Football Top 5/Top 10
Tim Hollis
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
The 5 Best Goalkeepers in the world currently
RELATED STORY
Top 5 goalkeepers in the world
RELATED STORY
The Best Football Players in the world: Ballon d'Or Power Ranking - February 2019
RELATED STORY
Football: Top 10 midfielders in the world right now
RELATED STORY
5 most expensive goalkeepers of all time
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 10 best forwards in the world this season
RELATED STORY
5 top players launched by Louis Van Gaal
RELATED STORY
5 most valuable goalkeepers in the world right now
RELATED STORY
5 of the most emotional moments in football
RELATED STORY
Top 20 club websites in the world
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 32
30 Mar FUL MAN 06:00 PM Fulham vs Manchester City
30 Mar BRI SOU 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton
30 Mar BUR WOL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
30 Mar CRY HUD 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Town
30 Mar LEI AFC 08:30 PM Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth
30 Mar MAN WAT 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Watford
30 Mar WES EVE 11:00 PM West Ham vs Everton
31 Mar CAR CHE 06:35 PM Cardiff City vs Chelsea
31 Mar LIV TOT 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Tottenham
02 Apr ARS NEW 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us