Ranking the Top 5 Goalkeepers in world football

Tim Hollis FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 400 // 26 Mar 2019, 13:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester City's Ederson

Whilst they don’t tend to get a lot of notoriety, goalkeepers play an incredibly important role in the modern game. With everything that’s required from the position, one can make a very strong case that it’s the most important position in world football.

A good goalkeeper can easily earn his side in excess of 10 points per season and becomes vital in knockout competitions like the Champions League. Teams are becoming increasingly aware of this, with the average goalkeeper fee soaring in recent seasons.

Fortunately, there are a ton of excellent keepers in the game today. The majority of them are actually in their mid 20’s, which means we should continue to see elite goalkeeping for a long time. Without further ado, let’s get into the list of the top 5 keepers in world football at the moment.

5. Alisson

Having impressed a lot for Roma in Serie A last season, Alisson is having a very solid debut campaign at Anfield. Whilst his price tag was definitely very steep, he has more than lived up to that so far. He has started all 31 Premier League games this season and has helped marshal a very solid Liverpool defence.

Fulham FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

In addition to being a very strong shot stopper, Alisson is also renowned for his excellent ability to play out from the back. This is becoming an increasingly important trend for goalkeepers to have these days, particularly for top teams.

Despite facing some very tough competition from Manchester City keeper Ederson, Alisson also appears to be Brazil’s number one as long as Tite is the manager. He was integral to Brazil’s excellent World Cup qualification campaign and looks set to play a strong role going forward. At only 26 years of age, Alisson could definitely have another decade among the world’s top keepers.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement