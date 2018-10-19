×
Ranking the top 5 greatest free-kick takers in the history of the Premier League

Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
761   //    19 Oct 2018, 00:40 IST

Chronicling a list of the greatest free-kick takers in the history of the Premier League

Football has evolved to the point where teams would deploy any possible way to win games. There was a time when goals used to be predominantly scored from inside the box, however, the game has now reached a level where goals can be scored from anywhere on the pitch.

As a result, every manager would love to have a player with some special qualities. There is a popular saying that a team wins trophies, but special players win the points that accumulate to become those titles.

To this end, free-kick specialists have become increasingly invaluable to managers in this era – for it is they who are able to bail their teams out when there seems to be no way. Whether it is bending the ball from the right-side of the penalty box or sliding it just below the opposition’s four-man wall, free-kick goals are always a joy to watch.

Fortunately, the Premier League has never been short of good set-piece takers. The English top flight has indeed witnessed some great goals from free-kicks, and it is only fair that the men who scored them are given their rightful places.

So, let’s take a look at the top five greatest free-kick takers in the history of the Premier League.

#5 Frank Lampard/ Nolberto Solano/Jamie Redknapp (9 goals)

Frank Lampard was simply special from set-pieces

The Premier League has seen many great free-kick takers pass through, but there are some players whose names have been immortalised due to how well they could strike dead balls.

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard was one of those. The former England star is rated as the fifth greatest free-kick taker in the Premier League, together with former Newcastle United midfielder Nolberto Solano and Liverpool legend Jamie Redknapp.

These three players netted an impressive nine goals from set-pieces in the Premier League. Among the trio, Lampard may be the most popular to millennials, but the fact is that Solano and Redknapp were equally as special from free-kicks.

These were players who could strike the ball from anywhere on the pitch, provided they could get a clear sight at the goal. Their nine set-piece goals put them among the greatest with such ability ever to play in the English top flight.

Emmanuel Ayamga
ANALYST
I am a student of the game. I like to read good articles and a passionate football fan.
