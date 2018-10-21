×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Ranking the top 5 in-form attackers in the UEFA Champions League right now

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.12K   //    21 Oct 2018, 11:04 IST

Barcelona superstar - Lionel Messi
Barcelona superstar - Lionel Messi

The most interesting period in a football game is that moment when the ball enters the back of the net, and that is why the attackers get immense recognition because they are the ones that often make this fantastic art happen.

Europe has had some of the finest attackers in the world in each of the past few years and the same is the case if you take a look at the quality of attackers who are currently participating in the UEFA Champions League this season - with many superstars raising their games to unbelievable heights and seizing the opportunity to make name for themselves across the continent.

We take a look at the top 5 in-form attackers in the UEFA Champions League at the moment:

 

#5. Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is in an electrifying form at the moment
Kylian Mbappe is in an electrifying form at the moment

Paris Saint Germain winger Kylian Mbappe has come back into the UEFA Champions League to prove his incredible abilities in Europe's elite club competition once again, after his excellent showing in the World Cup in Russia.

The French international has been one of the liveliest attackers in the European tournament so far this season, troubling opposition defenders with his blistering pace, amazing dribbling skills, and unbelievable goalscoring.

Mbappe has recorded a fantastic 2 goals and 1 assist in 2 appearances for Paris Saint Germain in the UEFA Champions League so far this season, and the 19-year-old is well poised to improve his incredible record in the European tournament during the campaign.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Barcelona Football Juventus FC Football Lionel Messi Neymar Europe Best Moments Football Football Top 5/Top 10
Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Jidonu Mauyon is a football enthusiast from Nigeria, who writes for a lot of publications, including the likes of Sportainment, Cube Soccer, Give Me Sport, FootballXtra, and Sportskeeda. He is a great fan of Lionel Messi and he likes to write about Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool. He also covers a lot of topics relating to the EPL, La Liga, Seria A and the Ligue 1. He has been doing great in the field, helping to intensify the passion for the beautiful game by sharing his opinions with his fellow soccer fans across the globe. His works have earned him recognition, notably claiming the Best Essay Writer award in the 2015 Milo Sports Writing Competition. To him, his followers are his best friends and he would go a long way to ensure that he keeps them refreshed and entertained. You love football and he does too, why not follow him so you can burn the passion together?
5 superstars who could score more goals than Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
3 thrilling matches to look out for on Matchday 3 of the...
RELATED STORY
4 Top Favourites To Win The Champions' League Title In...
RELATED STORY
5 players who can top the European scorers chart in the...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Lionel Messi could outshine Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
The 5 highest paid (weekly wages) footballers in the...
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018/19: Messi, Ronaldo And 3 Broken...
RELATED STORY
5 attackers who have started the UEFA Champions League...
RELATED STORY
5 stars who flopped in the UEFA Champions League group stage
RELATED STORY
Top 10 contenders for the Champions League Golden Boot
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 3
23 Oct YOU VAL 10:25 PM Young Boys vs Valencia
23 Oct AEK BAY 10:25 PM AEK Athens vs Bayern München
24 Oct HOF OLY 12:30 AM Hoffenheim vs Olympique Lyonnais
24 Oct SHA MAN 12:30 AM Shakhtar Donetsk vs Manchester City
24 Oct ROM CSK 12:30 AM Roma vs CSKA Moskva
24 Oct REA VIK 12:30 AM Real Madrid vs Viktoria Plzeň
24 Oct MAN JUV 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Juventus
24 Oct AJA BEN 12:30 AM Ajax vs Benfica
24 Oct CLU MON 10:25 PM Brugge vs Monaco
24 Oct PSV TOT 10:25 PM PSV vs Tottenham
25 Oct BOR ATL 12:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Atlético Madrid
25 Oct BAR INT 12:30 AM Barcelona vs Internazionale
25 Oct PSG NAP 12:30 AM PSG vs Napoli
25 Oct LIV CRV 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Crvena Zvezda
25 Oct LOK POR 12:30 AM Lokomotiv Moskva vs Porto
25 Oct GAL SCH 12:30 AM Galatasaray vs Schalke 04
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us