Ranking the top 5 in-form attackers in the UEFA Champions League right now

Barcelona superstar - Lionel Messi

The most interesting period in a football game is that moment when the ball enters the back of the net, and that is why the attackers get immense recognition because they are the ones that often make this fantastic art happen.

Europe has had some of the finest attackers in the world in each of the past few years and the same is the case if you take a look at the quality of attackers who are currently participating in the UEFA Champions League this season - with many superstars raising their games to unbelievable heights and seizing the opportunity to make name for themselves across the continent.

We take a look at the top 5 in-form attackers in the UEFA Champions League at the moment:

#5. Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is in an electrifying form at the moment

Paris Saint Germain winger Kylian Mbappe has come back into the UEFA Champions League to prove his incredible abilities in Europe's elite club competition once again, after his excellent showing in the World Cup in Russia.

The French international has been one of the liveliest attackers in the European tournament so far this season, troubling opposition defenders with his blistering pace, amazing dribbling skills, and unbelievable goalscoring.

Mbappe has recorded a fantastic 2 goals and 1 assist in 2 appearances for Paris Saint Germain in the UEFA Champions League so far this season, and the 19-year-old is well poised to improve his incredible record in the European tournament during the campaign.

