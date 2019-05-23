Ranking the top 5 players in the world based on their performances this season

Debjit Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 761 // 23 May 2019, 10:37 IST

Barcelona v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg

We are in the twilight stage of the 2018-19 season as most of the big European leagues are over. However, the finals of the Champions League, the Copa del Rey and the DFB Pokal are yet to be played. We have witnessed many breathtaking encounters throughout the course of the season as the heavyweights of Europe locked horns against each other both domestically and also on the European stage, and fought until nothing was left in their cylinder. Some dreams got new wings while some teams faced the harsh reality.

Manchester City, Barcelona, Juventus, Paris Saint-German and Bayern Munich, all came up on top of their respective leagues. This is the first time in several years that all the champions of the top five European leagues successfully defended their domestic crowns.

However, apart from the teamplay, there have been certain individuals in every team who has played the role of a difference-maker and performed as the stand-out player throughout the whole season.

So, wasting no time, let's have a look at the top five performers in the world this season.

#5 Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

Manchester City v Watford - FA Cup Final

The 24-year-old English international played a key role in Manchester City’s unprecedented domestic treble winning campaign. He has found a new life under the management of Pep Guardiola and emerged as one of the best wingers in Europe.

The Jamaica-born English attacker racked up as many as 25 goals across all competitions and also provided 12 assists to his team-mates. Sterling has averaged two key passes every 90 minutes with a successful dribble completed stat of three, per match.

We all knew that the former Liverpool winger had all the ingredients to be the world’s best, but his lack of potency in front of goal haunted him many a times in the past. But since Guardiola took charge of the Citizens, Sterling’s career graph has only seen an upward push.

Sterling was awarded the Man of the Match award, owing to his brace and an assist in Manchester City’s 6-0 hammering of Watford in the final of FA Cup, and football pundits have heaped praise on the giant leap that Sterling has made in his career this season.

