×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ranking the top 5 players in the world based on their performances this season

Debjit Ghoshal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
761   //    23 May 2019, 10:37 IST

Barcelona v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg
Barcelona v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg

We are in the twilight stage of the 2018-19 season as most of the big European leagues are over. However, the finals of the Champions League, the Copa del Rey and the DFB Pokal are yet to be played. We have witnessed many breathtaking encounters throughout the course of the season as the heavyweights of Europe locked horns against each other both domestically and also on the European stage, and fought until nothing was left in their cylinder. Some dreams got new wings while some teams faced the harsh reality.

Manchester City, Barcelona, Juventus, Paris Saint-German and Bayern Munich, all came up on top of their respective leagues. This is the first time in several years that all the champions of the top five European leagues successfully defended their domestic crowns.

However, apart from the teamplay, there have been certain individuals in every team who has played the role of a difference-maker and performed as the stand-out player throughout the whole season.

So, wasting no time, let's have a look at the top five performers in the world this season.

#5 Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

Manchester City v Watford - FA Cup Final
Manchester City v Watford - FA Cup Final

The 24-year-old English international played a key role in Manchester City’s unprecedented domestic treble winning campaign. He has found a new life under the management of Pep Guardiola and emerged as one of the best wingers in Europe.

The Jamaica-born English attacker racked up as many as 25 goals across all competitions and also provided 12 assists to his team-mates. Sterling has averaged two key passes every 90 minutes with a successful dribble completed stat of three, per match.

We all knew that the former Liverpool winger had all the ingredients to be the world’s best, but his lack of potency in front of goal haunted him many a times in the past. But since Guardiola took charge of the Citizens, Sterling’s career graph has only seen an upward push.

Sterling was awarded the Man of the Match award, owing to his brace and an assist in Manchester City’s 6-0 hammering of Watford in the final of FA Cup, and football pundits have heaped praise on the giant leap that Sterling has made in his career this season.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Liverpool Football Barcelona Lionel Messi Virgil van Dijk Football Top 5/Top 10 La Liga Teams Premier League Teams
Advertisement
The best Football players in the world: Ballon D'or Power Ranking 2019 May
RELATED STORY
Top 5 goalkeepers in the world this season 
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Top 10 players in Europe this season
RELATED STORY
Top 10 center-backs in the world this season ranked
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 5 best defensive midfielders this season
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 10 best center-backs in the world this season
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or 2019: Ranking the favourites heading into the Champions League final
RELATED STORY
Football: Ranking the top 5 right-backs in the world 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Team of the Season
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons Why Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk should win the Ballon d'Or this season
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Ligue 1
25 May AMI GUI 12:35 AM Amiens SC vs Guingamp
25 May ANG SAI 12:35 AM Angers SCO vs Saint-Étienne
25 May CAE BOR 12:35 AM Caen vs Bordeaux
25 May DIJ TOU 12:35 AM Dijon vs Toulouse
25 May OLY MON 12:35 AM Olympique Marseille vs Montpellier
25 May NAN STR 12:35 AM Nantes vs Strasbourg
25 May NIC MON 12:35 AM Nice vs Monaco
25 May NIM OLY 12:35 AM Nîmes vs Olympique Lyonnais
25 May REI PSG 12:35 AM Reims vs PSG
Serie A TIM 2018-19
25 May FRO CHI 09:30 PM Frosinone vs Chievo
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Ligue 1
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us