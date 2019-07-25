×
Premier League: Ranking the 5 best attacking units in the league 

Collin D'Silva
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
855   //    25 Jul 2019, 15:54 IST

Arsenal FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Arsenal FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

One of the hardest things to do in football is to put the ball in the back of the net. Yet, every season we're treated to some cracking goals by sublime attacks. It's the effort of some truly fine minds that sets up an attack that can unlock the sternest defence, shatter unbreakable walls, and blow away immovable objects.

These attacking forces are sometimes built over a summer, in other cases maybe it takes years to put together a well-oiled attack. The commonality though? The fear it strikes in the opposition to see a combination of names on the teamsheet. The Premier League has seen its share of memorable strike forces through the years.

Liverpool fans will reminisce about the 2013/14 season when a front three of Sterling - Suarez - Sturridge terrorized defences in the league with Philippe Coutinho and Steven Gerrard playing supporting cast from midfield.

Manchester United fans will regale anyone willing to listen with tales of Rooney - Tevez - Ronaldo from the 2007-08 season. Most Arsenal fans would give away their prized possessions to see Henry link up with Bergkamp at Highbury once more.

Teams are now starting to break the glass ceiling every season for heights of goalscoring. The strikeforce's we have in the league today will be just as iconic tomorrow. We attempt to rank the attacks we have in the league this season.

#5 Manchester United

Rashford and Martial will be key components of Manchester United's attack
Rashford and Martial will be key components of Manchester United's attack

The Red Devils had a roller coaster of a season in 2018/19 as they saw fortunes nosedive towards the end of Jose Mourinho's tenure, rose like a phoenix from the ashes under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and become favorites for third place before a dip in form saw them lose out on top four altogether.

Who was at the center of that storm at United? Paul Pogba. The player, equally touted as their savior and destroyer, was their top scorer last season, led their table for assists, passes completed and shots on goal as well.

Will Pogba be central to Manchester United's campaign once again this season? There's plenty of uncertainty at the club not only regarding this but also the future of Romelu Lukaku.

Granted, this isn't the most conducive atmosphere for an attack to thrive, but Ole's reign has brought positivity to the club and fans despite the poor finish to 2018/19. The summer saw Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka become Old Trafford's newest arrival to add to the build-up.

Ole's side are likely to line up with Rashford leading the line, with James, Martial, Lingard, and perhaps Andreas Pereira all the supporting cast. Luke Shaw and Wan-Bissaka both look promising in preseason and are likely to be an integral attacking avenue for United. Add to that Pogba's spark in midfield and the picture starts to look coherent.

Not to be forgotten, Alexis Sanchez had a fairly decent outing for Chile in the Copa America campaign during the summer. He's currently recovering from an injury he suffered towards the tail end of that campaign, but if he can revive that spark in his game, this United side could blow past the 65 goals mark they hit in the Premier League last season.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool Football Manchester City Sergio Aguero Mohamed Salah Football Top 5/Top 10
