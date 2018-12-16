Ranking the top five signings of 2018

With 2018 coming to a close, football has overseen many glorious moments. From the golden generations of Croatia and France battling it out for the World Cup to Real Madrid winning the Champions League for a record 13th time, the footballing fraternity has seen it all. On a similar note, the football transfer market has also taken off with the same gusto and importance. The BPL saw two promoted teams spending more than 100 million for the first time in the history of English football. Recording breaking transfers were also the trend with multi-million deals for goalkeepers and defenders throughout the year. We take a look at the top five transfers that were done in 2018 and the impact it had on the team and possibly the league as well.

Honourable Mentions

Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool FC to FC Barcelona, Jan 2018)

At the end of a very tiring and nagging transfer saga which had Liverpool and Barcelona fighting over Brazilian midfielder, Philippe Coutinho, a reported €130 million bid was accepted for the then-Liverpool player. While Coutinho took his time initially to get accustomed to Barca's style of football, he has enthralled the Camp Nou with his clever footwork and artistic skill on the ball.

Alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, Coutinho has scored four goals and one assist this season, adding to the eight goals and five assists he contributed in the 2017-18 season for Barcelona. With a pass success percentage of 87.3% according to WhoScored, Coutinho has been adored for his performances by one and all. Aged only 26, Coutinho is still to hit his prime and could be vital for Barcelona in the coming years as they eye for another historic treble.

Jorginho (Napoli to Chelsea FC, July 2018)

The arrival of former Napoli boss, Maurizio Sarri and "Sarrismo"/"Sarriball" has attracted a lot of attention towards Chelsea, who were in a rather delicate situation with Antonio Conte. During this period of time, Chelsea were able to steal Jorginho from the hands of Manchester City, whom Pep had earmarked to lead City to another emphatic title win.

Signed for a fee of €57 million, Jorginho is the key to Sarriball. He acts as the pivot and a key part through which Sarri dictates his style of play on to the pitch. With his ability to ease off the pressure and infiltrate the half-spaces, Jorginho utilizes his clever passing to initiate the transition from defence to attack quickly. With a goal on debut, Jorginho has been tidy with his performances and has impressed the Blues faithful with the Italian even breaking the Premier League record for most touches in the match. An average of 90.7 passes per game is an indication of Sarri's style of play and with 1.5 tackles on an average, per game, Jorginho has also proven his worth in the defensive third. Playing as a regista, similar to Andrea Pirlo, Jorginho will need to keep up his good performances for Chelsea to stay in the contention for the Champions League spots.

