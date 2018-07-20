Ranking the top six contenders for the 2018/19 Premier League title

With the World Cup having come to an end, all attention in football will turn towards the transfer window as clubs splash the cash in preparation to meet and exceed their goals and objectives next season.

An abundance of cash due to an ever-increasing TV revenue gotten from broadcast rights means that a lot of Premier League teams have more money to spend on transfers than their European counterparts.

Though the summer transfer window traditionally closes on the 31st of August by midnight, a vote by Premier League teams last season means the upcoming window will close on the 10th of August, a day before the commencement of the new Premier League season, to enable clubs to focus on their activities without the distractions of player transfers. Owing to the new rule, EPL clubs would not be able to purchase a player after the 10th, though other European clubs are not restricted to this rule and can still purchase EPL players before the official closing date of 31st August.

Owing to this rule, a lot of Premier League clubs have completed a number of signings already, giving the players time to gel with their teammates in pre-season before the commencement of hostilities in the league.

Last season's runaway winners, Manchester City recently announced the signing of Algerian international and 2016 PFA Player of the Year Riyad Mahrez for £61.02m from Leicester City while crosstown rivals Manchester United have added Brazilian central midfielder Fred for £53.10m and Portuguese right-back Diogo Dalot for £19.80m from Shakhtar and Porto respectively.

Other big teams have also dabbled in the transfer marker with Chelsea capturing highly rated Brazilian-born Italian international Jorginho from Napoli for £57m along with his coach Maurizio Sarri; Arsenal's new gaffer Unai Emery has bought a couple of impressive players, bringing in Uruguayan midfield lynchpin Lucas Torreira for £30m from Sampdoria on the back of his impressive World Cup performances. Goalkeeper Bernd Leno (£25m) and centre-back Sokratis (£16m) also arrived at the Emirates from the Bundesliga while a number of players came on a free transfer, including Juventus veteran Stephen Lichtsteiner. London rivals Tottenham though have been quiet in their transfer dealings.

The big club who have made the most impact in the transfer window, however, is unarguably Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp seeks to build on the impressive gains made at Anfield during his tenure and improve on last season's Champions League final run to mold Liverpool into genuine EPL contenders.

Liverpool have completed a host of necessary signings, including those of Guinean midfield utility man Naby Keita for £60m from RB Leipzig, Brazilian Luis Fabinho from Monaco for £45m and Swiss winger Xherdan Shaqiri for £14.7m from relegated Stoke City while Alisson Becker completed his world record move to the club for £67m.

In modern-day football, where rival clubs complete staggering deals in the blink of an eye, getting it right in the transfer market is one of the major factors between a club achieving its season objectives and failing to do so, as the transfer market offers an opportunity for clubs to buy players who will fix problems of previous seasons. On account of the strength of their teams and quality of signings so far, I rank the top six challengers for next season's Premier League title starting from the lowest.

#6 Arsenal

Arsenal will begin a new era post Wenger after 21 years of meritorious service from the Frenchman and Spanish former PSG coach Unai Emery is the man charged with leading the club into the new era.

Transitions from legendary coaches who put in long years of successful and rewarding hard work at a football team are rarely transient as fans of Manchester United found out, and the 46-year-old Emery will have his work cut out in restoring Arsenal back to the pinnacle of English football after the stagnation of Wenger's latter years.

Arsenal have massively fallen off course in English football; they have seen Manchester City and Liverpool overtake them in the Premier League hierarchy, they are no longer the pride of London, that distinction belongs to Chelsea. Indeed in recent seasons, the Gunners have fallen behind Tottenham in being the premier club in North London. They failed to qualify for the Champions League for two consecutive seasons and last lifted the Premier League title way back in the invincible campaign of 2003/2004.

Unai Emery has gone about Arsenal's transfer business rather astutely, but other than Bernd Leno in goal, his signings so far have failed to address Arsenal's major personnel shortcomings. Nacho Monreal is Arsenal's first choice left back, but at 32 years old, the Spaniard is rapidly nearing the nadir of his career and Kolasinac has not shown enough to prove that he is a top level player.

In the center of defense, Arsenal have been relatively lightweight in recent seasons and though Sokratis is a decent addition, is he an upgrade on Koscielny and Mustafi? Also, Hector Bellerin at right back is another weak link in the Gunners's back line and transfer speculations constantly linking him with a return to Barcelona mean the 23-year-old might not be totally committed to the Arsenal cause. Lichtsteiner, though full of experience, at 34 is an uninspiring signing, and some minor upgrades are needed to bolster the middle of the park.

In Emery's defense however, he might not want to rush into rash decisions and plans to give all players an opportunity to watch and gauge their suitability to his plans, but in this modern day of club owners wanting instant rewards on their significant investments and Arsenal's rivals upgrading in the market, Emery might not have the luxury of being afforded much time to build his dynasty.

Arsenal are nowhere near being favorites for the league and although there are exceptions such as Leicester's and Atletico's shocking league wins in 2016 and 2014 respectively, history has shown us that favorites more often than not triumph in league contests as the concentration and consistency needed over the nine months of a league campaign can only be found in clubs with the largest squad depth.

Arsenal have a dearth of on-field leaders and their signings haven't rectified that, therefore on account of where they are coming from and the strength of their signings so far, the best Arsenal fans can expect from Emery is to get them back into the Champions League and gradually build their way back into Premier League contention.

