Ranking the top 5 attackers in the 21st century

The world has witnessed some of the best footballers in history since the turn of the century who have lit up the world's biggest stages with their performances.

Attackers certainly get a lot more limelight than other players because goals win games. There are attackers of various kinds - wingers, second strikers and centre-forwards.

On that note, here's a look at the top five attackers in the 21st century.

#5 Wayne Rooney (Manchester United, Everton)

Wayne Rooney is one of the best goalscorers in the history of the game. Having spent a total of 16 years in the Premier League, Rooney dazzled audiences regularly with his goalscoring prowess.

Known for his versatility in attack, Rooney could seamlessly operate in any attacking position.

Wayne Rooney's career honours:



🏆 5 Premier League

🏆 4 Community Shield

🏆 3 League Cup

🏆 FA Cup

🏆 Champions League

🏆 Europa League

🏆 Club World Cup

🏆 2 PFA Young Player of the Year

🏆 PFA Players' Player of the Year

🏆 PL Player of the Season



Rooney was lethal as a centre-forward. Capable of scoring match-winning goals in crunch situations, Rooney had an eye for the audacious. He could shoot from anywhere on the pitch and even scored from the half-line on three occasions.

For the third time in his career, Wayne Rooney scored an absolute screamer from his own half last night.



Wayne Rooney tops the charts for the most goals in Manchester United history. Rooney racked up 253 goals in 559 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils.

With five Premier League titles and one UEFA Champions League title to his name, it's fair to say that Wayne Rooney had an illustrious career.

#4 Luis Suarez (Barcelona, Liverpool, Atletico Madrid)

Luis Suarez is one of the most prolific goalscorers in the modern game. Suarez initially burst onto the scene with Ajax, for whom he made 159 appearances in all competitions. He scored 111 goals for the Amsterdam outfit before moving to Liverpool.

At the English club, Suarez put on some of the best individual displays the Premier League has ever seen. Although Suarez didn't win the Premier League, he won the Premier League Golden Boot as well as the European Golden Boot awards. Suarez netted 82 goals in 133 matches in all competitions for Liverpool.

Luis Suarez scored his 500th career goal at the weekend. Here’s 3% of them (THREAD)



His exploits at Liverpool earned him a move to Barcelona in 2014, where he went on to form a devastating attacking trident with Lionel Messi and Neymar. Suarez scored 195 goals in his six years at the club, rising to third in the club's all-time goalscoring list.

💫 Last night, Luis Suarez became only the 5th active player to have netted 5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ career goals or more! ⚽️



🤖 The man was an absolute machine for Liverpool! 🔴



He moved to Atletico Madrid last season in a shocking move, but has continued to impress with his attacking prowess. A key part of the Rojiblancos' squad, Luis Suarez won the La Liga title last season with Atletico Madrid.

