Ranking the top 5 attackers in Premier League history

The Premier League has been home to some of the world's most prolific attackers. Viewers have been truly fortunate to view innumerable brilliant attackers, all of whom have been lauded for their goalscoring capabilities.

While football has evolved over time, it's still a well known fact that goals win games. On that note, let's take a look at the top five goalscorers in Premier League history.

#5 Sergio Aguero | Manchester City

Sergio Aguero is a certified Premier League legend

Sergio Aguero is a fond name in the hearts of Manchester City fans worldwide. Signed from Atletico Madrid in 2011 for a reported £35 million, Aguero spent ten seasons in the Premier League.

A picture of consistency in his time at the Etihad Stadium, Aguero managed a massive 184 league goals in 275 appearances. Boasting one of the best minutes-per-goal ratios in Premier League history, Aguero served as Manchester City's main attacking outlet for the majority of his career.

His contributions directly enabled the Cityzens to win a plethora of trophies. Aguero possesses one of the most decorated trophy rooms in the business; he won the Premier League five times and the League Cup six times. Taking into account his three Community Shield trophies and one FA Cup, it's easy to say Aguero has had a star-studded career.

The 2011-12 season was a particularly standout moment in Aguero's career, with the Argentine scoring the winner in extra-time against Queens Park Rangers to win the Premier League title for Manchester City on the final day of the season.

Widely regarded as one of the best moments in the history of the Premier League, it's fair to say that Aguero has stamped his name in the history books forever.

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo | Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo spent six years with Manchester United in the Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably one of the best players in the history of the sport. Despite spending only six years in the Premier League, Ronaldo shocked England with his eye for goal.

Having joined from Sporting Lisbon in 2003 for a reported £12.24 million, one could argue that he didn't set the world alight in his first three seasons at Old Trafford, as he failed to score more than 10 league goals in each of those campaigns.

However, Ronaldo finally added end product to his game at the start of the 2006-07 season. He managed an impressive 17 goals in 34 appearances that season and helped Manchester United win the Premier League title.

📅 On this day in 2003:



🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo made his debut for Manchester United v Bolton.



Ronaldo's stats in the Premier League:



🎮 Games - 196

⚽️ Goals - 84

🎯 Assists - 34



A GOAT was born 🐐 pic.twitter.com/hivyLi8kcF — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) August 16, 2018

The following year, Ronaldo only got better. The 2007-08 season turned out to be a record-breaking one, with the Portuguese scoring a record 31 goals in just 34 appearances. He also finished as the top scorer in the UEFA Champions League, enabling United to lift the trophy after an eight-year wait. He picked up the Golden Boot and the European Golden Shoe after scoring a total of 42 goals over the course of the season. His goalscoring prowess sent shivers down the spines of his Premier League rivals, and his contributions enabled Manchester United to retain the Premier League trophy.

The 2008-09 season was Ronaldo's last in the Premier League before his world-record move to Spanish giants Real Madrid. Ronaldo managed 18 Premier League goals in 33 appearances that season, before ultimately parting ways with United for the next phase of his career. Ronaldo certainly takes the cake for being a magnificent goalscorer and remains one of the best in Premier League history.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's pursuit of Jadon Sancho, Chelsea's plans for Hakimi and more

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Vishal Subramanian