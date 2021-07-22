Ranking the top 5 attackers in the Premier League right now

With the new Premier League season set to kick off in three weeks, there is a lot for us to look forward to. The 2020-21 season saw Manchester City take home the Premier League title with a runaway lead, leaving others to fight for the remaining spots.

Last season we had several top attackers display their skills on England's biggest stage. We saw some of the regular faces perform yet again, while some new players caught fans' attention with their performances.

That said, let's take a look at the top five attackers in the Premier League currently.

#5. Raheem Sterling - Manchester City

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City - Premier League

Raheem Sterling has been a regular for Manchester City since his arrival in 2015.

The former Liverpool man joined City for a reported £44 million plus £5 million in add-ons. His signing was met with widespread appreciation from the City faithful and he has gone on to smash expectations.

Sterling typically lines up on the left side of the attacking line owing to his quick feet and his excellent dribbling. A key figure in the City attack, Sterling can often be seen cutting inside to shoot or setting his teammates up with passes from the wing.

Sterling has enjoyed a fabulous time with Cityzens: he has already won three Premier League titles and one FA Cup award. His performances earned him a contract extension in 2018, keeping him at the club until 2023.

👕 195 appearances

⚽️ 78 goals

🅰️ 37 assists

🏆 3 #PL titles



Raheem Sterling joined @ManCity, #OnThisDay in 2015 🔵 pic.twitter.com/xV6Ca7IgUI — Premier League (@premierleague) July 14, 2021

Considering Sterling's excellent run at UEFA Euro 2020, Pep Guardiola will be hoping he replicates his form in the Premier League for the 2021-22 season.

#4. Edinson Cavani - Manchester United

Fulham v Manchester United - Premier League

Edinson Cavani has taken England by storm ever since his arrival from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Uruguayan joined Manchester United in 2020 on a one-year loan deal, later extending it for another year. The 34-year-old has been in sublime form for the Red Devils and has almost transformed their attack with his skillset.

🏹 Edinson Cavani has scored as many, or more, headers than six Premier League 𝘁𝗲𝗮𝗺𝘀 this season (6)



😯 He has only featured in 38.3% of Manchester United's Premier League campaign... pic.twitter.com/0zR3iBOIax — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) May 10, 2021

Cavani had previously spent seven years in Paris, making 301 appearances for the French side. He is also their all-time top goalscorer and is without a doubt one of the best strikers of his generation.

Having made 39 appearances for United, Cavani has already racked up 17 goals and six assists. Certainly a fan favorite, Cavani has built a reputation for keeping his calm under pressure.

📝 Super sub Edinson Cavani has been rewarded for his 15 goals this season, including nine in the Premier League, with a new Manchester United deal.



👏 He equalled the club record for the most #EPL goals scored from off the bench in a single season. #MUFC — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) May 10, 2021

With his loan extended for another year, Cavani will be hoping to shine and enable Manchester United to challenge for the Premier League title.

