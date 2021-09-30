Ranking the top 5 Chelsea players under Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho is undoubtedly Chelsea's greatest manager of all time. The Portuguese tactician changed the course of history for the club, taking them from also-rans to bonafide title contenders.

Mourinho joined Chelsea in 2004 following a successful spell at Porto, with whom he won the UEFA Champions League the season before. This turned out to be a match made in heaven, as 'The Special One' would help the club win back-to-back Premier League titles along with two League Cups and one FA Cup during his first stint in charge of the club.

Mourinho left Chelsea for Inter Milan in 2008, but returned to manage the club in 2013, after successful spells in Italy and Spain. The Portuguese tactician added to his trophy collection with another Premier League title and League Cup triumph in the 2014-15 season.

Over the course of his two stints at Chelsea, Mourinho has managed some world class players who have gone on to define the club during the 21st century. The list will rank the five best players across both of his stints with the Blues. So without further ado, here are the

Top 5 Chelsea players under Jose Mourinho

#5 Eden Hazard

Hazard was one of Chelsea's most gifted players

Mourinho only had three seasons in charge of Eden Hazard, but the Belgian proved to be an integral part of his second stint at the club.

The winger's technical ability on the ball, along with his pace and movement, made him a nightmare for Premier League defenses to deal with at the time. Hazard was almost unplayable during Chelsea's title-winning campaign and linked up with the likes of Diego Costa and Willian to devastating effect.

Hazard won the 2013-14 PFA Young Player of the Year and the 2014-15 Premier League Player of the Season awards while under Mourinho. The Belgian was widely considered to be one of the best players in the world at the time and was key to Chelsea's 2014-15 Premier League triumph.

#4 John Terry

John Terry is one of the most decorated Chelsea players of all time

Widely considered to be one of the best defenders of his generation, John Terry captained Chelsea throughout all of their success under Jose Mourinho.

Terry was known for his tough-tackling, uncompromising style of play, as well as his leadership abilities. The Englishman was a stalwart at the back for Chelsea for the better part of two decades.

The defender won three Premier League titles, one FA Cup and three League Cups under Mourinho, while also being named the 2004-05 PFA Players' Player of the Year.

Under Mourinho, Terry transformed into the greatest Chelsea captain of all time.

SPORF @Sporf



🔵 John Terry made his



🏟 711 Games

⚽️ 66 Goals

🎯 29 Assists



5 🏆🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Premier League

5 🏆🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 FA Cup

3 🏆🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 League Cup

2 🏆🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Community Shield

1 🏆🇪🇺 Champions League

1 🏆🇪🇺 Europa League



🔵 John Terry made his @ChelseaFC debut.



🏟 711 Games

⚽️ 66 Goals

🎯 29 Assists



5 🏆🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Premier League

5 🏆🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 FA Cup

3 🏆🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 League Cup

2 🏆🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Community Shield

1 🏆🇪🇺 Champions League

1 🏆🇪🇺 Europa League



👊 Captain. Leader. Legend. https://t.co/rragNALNHi

