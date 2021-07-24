Ranking the top 5 defenders in the Premier League right now

The 2020-21 Premier League season was truly a sight to behold. Fans worldwide were blessed to see some of the best footballing talents on display.

With Manchester City taking home the title last season, it was no surprise that they also had the best defensive record in the league. As we've seen with numerous title-winning sides previously, a solid backline is almost always the first step in the blueprint to winning the Premier League.

That said, let's take a look at the top five defenders in the Premier League right now.

#5 Virgil van Dijk - Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk is arguably the most important piece in the Liverpool backline.

Signed in 2018 from Southampton for a record £75 million, the Dutchman galvanized Liverpool's defense almost instantly. In his first half-season with the Reds, van Dijk was integral to Liverpool reaching the UEFA Champions League final. Although they lost the prize to Real Madrid, his impact was phenomenal throughout the season.

The following season, van Dijk picked up from where he left off. The Dutchman was easily the best defender in the world that year and went on to set several defensive records.

He had a brilliant season overall that culminated in Liverpool's UEFA Champions League victory over Spurs. Van Dijk was named the Player of the Match in the final. He also picked up the PFA Player's Player of the Year award to top off a brilliant season.

In the 2019-20 season, van Dijk featured in each and every minute of Liverpool's Premier League campaign. The Reds went on to win the Premier League for the first time in 30 years, establishing van Dijk's status as a modern-day great.

Van Dijk was a big miss for Liverpool after picking up an injury last season. He was forced out for the remainder of their campaign in October and the Reds did not have a commanding defender to replace him. Although Liverpool managed an unexpected third-placed finish, van Dijk's presence might have helped them record a better overall season.

He will be a key member of the squad next season as Liverpool look to fight for the Premier League once again.

#4 Harry Maguire - Manchester United

Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire has evolved into one of Manchester United's most important players.

The centre-back was signed from Leicester in 2019 for a record £80 million, making him the world's most expensive defender. Although he received criticism during the initial part of his spell with the club, he has since improved to become one of the best defenders in the league.

Revered for his aerial ability and distribution, Maguire has been a mainstay in the Manchester United backline. He played almost every minute of United's 2020-21 campaign before an injury towards the end of the season.

Maguire has also made a habit of scoring goals on occasion, particularly from set-pieces. His height and physicality enable him to compete in the air and often come out the victor.

With United finishing second last season, one of the key areas of improvement is their defense and finding a partner for Maguire. They are on the hunt in the transfer market and will hope to find a player that complements the Englishman.

Maguire also had an excellent outing with England at UEFA Euro 2020 as his side made it to the finals. Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be banking on Maguire to carry his form into the club season and help United challenge for the Premier League.

