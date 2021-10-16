Ranking the top 5 finishers in the Premier League right now

The English Premier League is home to some of the world's best attackers.

The league is no longer led by a 'Big Four', as has been the case for the last couple of decades.

There are arguably between six and eight teams that are competing for the top spots right now and who ends where is anyone's best guess. All teams are equipped with some world-class attacking talent that we, as fans, get to see every week.

On that note, let's take a look at the

Top 5 finishers in the Premier League right now

#5. Jamie Vardy - Leicester City

Leicester City v Everton - Premier League

Jamie Vardy's story has been nothing short of a fairytale.

Starting out originally in the lower tiers of English football, Vardy's rise to fame has been simply phenomenal. Since signing for Leicester in 2012, his story has seen some unexpected twists and turns.

Blessed with blistering pace and a killer instinct in front of goal, Vardy is definitely one of the best strikers in the league. He was a key figure in Leicester City's title-winning run in 2015-16 along with the likes of Riyad Mahrez and Ngolo Kante.

He broke Ruud Van Nistelrooy's record of scoring in 10 consecutive games in the Premier League. He ended the season with 24 goals.

Vardy has maintained an exceptional scoring record in the last few years. He rarely seems to experience slumps in form and has built quite a reputation for scoring against traditionally bigger teams.

The 34-year-old has also been called up to the English national team, earning 34 caps for the Three Lions. Despite his age, he still leads the charts for most goals this season with six already to his name.

#4. Romelu Lukaku - Chelsea

Arsenal v Chelsea - Premier League

Romelu Lukaku is widely regarded as one of the best strikers in the world.

The Belgian has made quite a name for himself in the last decade. Having represented several clubs in different countries, Lukaku has exceeded expectations every time.

Lukaku has a fair bit of experience with the Premier League. He has represented West Brom, Everton, Manchester United and Chelsea over the past several years. His most recent endeavor was a title-winning run with Inter Milan in Italy last year, before he ultimately signed for Chelsea this summer.

Premier League @premierleague 9️⃣ years and 3️⃣6️⃣0️⃣ days after his first @ChelseaFC debut, Romelu Lukaku was back with a goal 📆Will he be on the scoresheet this weekend❓All the 🔑 stats and facts ahead of Matchweek 3... 9️⃣ years and 3️⃣6️⃣0️⃣ days after his first @ChelseaFC debut, Romelu Lukaku was back with a goal 📆Will he be on the scoresheet this weekend❓All the 🔑 stats and facts ahead of Matchweek 3... https://t.co/DTtbJ8BmbK

The Belgian has been described by many as the perfect striker. His key attributes are his strength and pace. Lukaku is capable of shooting with either foot and is also excellent in the air.

Oddschanger @Oddschanger Romelu Lukaku's stats for Belgium after last night:👕 99 appearances

⚽️ 66 goals

🅰️ 14 assists🔥🔥🔥 Romelu Lukaku's stats for Belgium after last night:👕 99 appearances

⚽️ 66 goals

🅰️ 14 assists🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/bvWJQPxW3y

Lukaku has had a great start since returning to Chelsea: he already has three goals to his name. There is no doubt he will continue to keep up his excellent goalscoring numbers.

