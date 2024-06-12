Ranking the top 5 forwards at Euro 2024

Euro 2024 is set to host the best players on the continent when the European Championships commence in Germany. The best players from prestigious footballing nations will converge to decide the kings of Europe.

Football is a sport ultimately determined by goals and the continent has a long list of dangerous forwards to boast of. Every team in the competition can boast a capable forward, with ruthless efficiency the only way to make it to the showpiece tournament.

We look at the top five forwards who will play at Euro 2024 in Germany:

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal

The Portuguese is a legendary striker and will be talked about for years for his goals. However, the Los Blancos legend is closer to 40 than he is to 35 and currently plays in Saudi Arabia.

Trending

His monstrous haul of 35 goals in the Saudi Pro League will always be accompanied by the asterisk that these strikes came in what many believed to be an inferior league.

The Al-Nassr star is still a fine option on the team and would offer a wealth of experience and a dangerous option off the bench. However, following a trophyless season in the Middle East, I can not put him higher up ahead of younger, hungrier forwards playing in Europe in good conscience.

Ronaldo cannot break higher than fifth in this list although he will be making a historic sixth appearance in the competition at Euro 2024. Portugal begins their tournament against the Czech Republic on June 18.

#4 Florian Wirtz, Germany

The Bayer Leverkusen forward was part of a fantastic team that enthralled football fans last season. The newly crowned Bundesliga champions lost only one match in the recently concluded season, becoming the first invincible German side.

His return of 18 goals and 20 assists in 49 appearances for Xabi Alonso's fantastic Leverkusen side sees him head into the competition as a valid threat.

The 21-year-old striker has a bright future in the game and can only add to his legacy at Euro 2024 where he begins his journey on home soil against Scotland on June 14 in Munich.

#3 Bukayo Saka, England

Bukayo Saka is a delightful footballer to watch, it does not matter if he is taking the field for England or his also impressive Arsenal side. The winger is one of the best players in Europe, his direct running and quick feet make him an exciting player.

Saka heads into the competition with one of the favorites to claim Euro 2024 in England and will hope he and his teammates can better their final appearance from the last edition.

The Gunners man comes to the tournament off the back of his best-ever season, with 20 goals and 14 assists from 47 appearances He begins his tournament against Serbia at the AufSchalke arena in Gelsenkirchen on June 16.

#2 Kylian Mbappe, France

Kylian Mbappe had a characteristically fabulous campaign for Paris Saint-Germain in his final season with the Ligue 1 outfit. The club icon left the Paris-based side as their highest all-time goal scorer with an impressive contribution of 44 goals and 10 assists in 48 appearances.

The forward will want hopes to lead favorites France to glory in Germany following his move to Real Madrid being announced ahead of Euro 2024. His journey in the competition begins when his side faces Austria in Dusseldorf on June 17.

#1 Harry Kane, England

England are considered one of the favorites heading into Euro 2024 and Harry Kane is one of the reasons why. The former Tottenham Hotspur star has been monstrous for Bayern Munich in his debut season with the Bavarians, bagging 44 goals and 12 assists in 45 games.

The Three Lions star will be key to any success they enjoy at the tournament and he will hope he can help end his nation's five-decade wait for major silverware.