Ranking the top 5 forwards to watch in the 2021-22 Serie A season

Serie A has been home to some impeccable forwards over the years. From the likes of Diego Maradona and Alessandro del Piero, to Francesco Totti and Ronaldo Nazario — the league has never been short on attacking flair. The current crop of forwards have a lot to live up to, of course, but they certainly have the potential to make their mark in one of the most competitive leagues in Europe.

Special note: With reliable reports strongly linking Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea, we have kept the forward off our list.

5 forwards to keep an eye on in the 2021-22 Serie A season

#5 Ciro Immobile - Lazio

Italy international Ciro Immobile had a quiet Euro 2020 tournament, even though his country managed to bring home the most prestigious trophy in Europe - UEFA Euro 2020. He did net a couple of goals, though, but his club, Lazio, will need him to be a tad sharper in front of goal in the season to come.

Historically, Immobile has always managed to hit double figures for Lazio, and we believe the trend will continue in the 21-22 Serie A campaign. His best-ever season in Serie A came in 2019-20, when he netted 36 goals and provided nine assists in 37 league matches. His exploits deservedly won him the Golden Boot that year.

In the 2020-21 Serie A season, the 31-year-old featured in 35 games for the Rome-based club, registering 20 goals and 7 assists.

#4 Dusan Vlahovic - Fiorentina

Dusan Vlahovic may very well be the only unrecognizable name on this list of high-profile Serie A forwards, but he has certainly done enough to be included. The 21-year-old Fiorentina forward is a beacon of hope for his club and they will need him to reproduce his last-season heroics.

Vlahovic signed for Fiorentina from Serbian club Partizan in the summer of 2018 and has not looked back since. His debut season saw him restricted to sporadic appearances, which led to him ending the season without a single goal. In the following season, he bounced back with six goals in 30 Serie A appearances, but it was in the 2020-21 season when he managed to produce his best in front of goal.

The Serbian sharpshooter managed to rack up 21 goals and 2 assists in Serie A last season, making him the fourth-highest goal-getter in the league. The forward will once again be the team’s focal point of attack as they try to pull themselves up to a UEFA Europa League finish.

