Ranking the top 5 full-back pairings in Premier League history

Modern football has seen its fair share of evolution over the years, including the Premier League. We have seen managers opt for different types of defensive lines: some with four, some with three and some even with five.

One common factor that remains unchanged is the prevalence and importance of full-backs. Simply put, full-backs are the defenders that line up on either end of the defensive line.

We've seen full-backs of all kinds: They are your attacking full-backs or wingbacks, as well as the more defensive kind. That said, let's take a look at the top five full-back pairings in Premier League history.

#5. Leighton Baines & Seamus Coleman - Everton

Leighton Baines and Seamus Coleman certainly have their place in Everton's Premier League history.

Widely regarded as the best-ever full-back pairing to play for the Toffees, Baines and Coleman often wreaked havoc from their respective wings. Famous for their explosive pace and their deadly crossing ability, the pair were frequently involved in goals from both sides.

Baines joined Everton in 2007 from Wigan, while Coleman joined in 2009 from the League of Ireland. The pair have represented Everton ever since, until Baines' eventual retirement in 2020.

The pair were adept defensively as well, ensuring Everton nullified attacking threats from the opposition. They are widely known for their key contributions on the wings.

Coleman and Baines have both featured on the PFA Team of the Year across different years. Baines has also won the Everton Player of the Season award on two occasions.

#4. Ashley Cole & Lauren - Arsenal

Ashley Cole and Lauren lined up on the left and right sides respectively during Arsenal's best-ever Premier League run.

Arsenal's "Invincibles" title run of 2003-04 is well documented. The Gunners went the entire season unbeaten in achieving a feat that has yet to be matched, to this day.

As you would expect, their defensive line was a key factor in achieving this feat. The side won 26 games all season and drew 12, conceding only 26 goals in the process. Arsenal also had the best defensive record in the Premier League the same year.

While the centre-backs for Arsenal were Kolo Toure and Sol Campbell, the wings were occupied by Ashley Cole and Lauren. Although the pair were not starters throughout their stints at Arsenal, they made sure to create history before parting ways.

Both players were excellent in their own ways. Lauren was more defensive in his approach while Cole was known to make bursting runs on the left flank before whipping in one of his signature crosses. The pair will certainly have a place in the Premier League's and Arsenal's history forever.

