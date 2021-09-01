Ranking the top 5 goalscorers in Barcelona's history

Without a doubt, Barcelona are one of the greatest football teams in the world. The La Liga behemoths are one of the most successful European club teams, and have a global fanbase.

Over the years, the Blaugrana have had an enviable list of attackers who've graced their fabled blaugrana colours. On that note, here's a look at the five most prolific scorers in their history, who've together amassed over 1400 goals for the club:

#5 Samuel Eto'o - 130 goals

Samuel Eto'o was one of the most dangerous strikers of his generation and Barcelona's greatest African player.

Brazilian legend Rivaldo and former Cameroon ace Samuel Eto'o are both tied for 130 goals apiece in Barcelona colours. However, the latter finds a mention here because of his better goals-to-game ratio.

A peerless predator in his prime, Eto'o struck fear in the hearts of opposition defenders, thanks to his electric pace, ability to take on defenders and prolific finishing prowess.

Eto'o played a key role in Barcelona winning eight titles during his glorious five-year period. That includes the historic treble of 2009, where the Cameroonian scored in the Champions League final.

Widely considered among the greatest African players of all time, the ex-Barcelona No.9 also clinched numerous individual honours for his blistering exploits. Eto'o was the La Liga's top scorer in the 2005-06 season.

He left for Inter Milan after winning the treble, and repeated the trick there the next year, becoming the only player in history to do so.

#4 Laszlo Kubala - 194 goals

Laszlo Kubala was Barcelona's first superstar.

From a Hungarian refugee to a Barcelona hero, Laszlo Kubala was a bonafide star of the game, both on and off the field.

He was renowned for his quick and skilful dribbling, powerful finishing and set-piece prowess, making him a leading member of the Blaugrana team during the 1950s.

Kubala's prolific goalscoring prowess in the league, netting 131 times in 186 games, yielded four La Liga titles. He is also the second (and latest) player to score a staggering seven goals in a La Liga game.

The Hungarian is credited with putting Barcelona on the global map. Kubala helped the club establish itself as a footballing superpower, with fans voting him as their greatest ever player in 1999.

