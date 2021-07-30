Ranking the top 5 goalscorers for Juventus in the last decade (2011 to 2021)

Juventus are one of the most storied and historic clubs not just in Italy but in European football.

The Bianconeri are the most decorated club in the history of Italian football, with over 60 major honors won throughout the club's 123-year history.

Given Juventus' iconic standing in the global game, it stands to reason that some of the greatest players in history have donned the famous white and black jersey of the Turin giants.

Despite having had its fair share of controversies in the recent past, Juventus still retain an iconic standing in the game. The Old Lady remain one of the most attractive destinations for elite footballers.

How did Juventus fare in the decade between 2011 and 2021?

Antonio Conte's appointment helped transform Juventus

The decade began with Juventus reclaiming their spot on the perch of Italian football and it was a position they held on to fastidiously over the next nine years.

The Turin giants had been rocked by the Calciopoli scandal in the middle of the previous decade and were subsequently relegated for their role in one of football's most infamous scandals.

It was the club's first-ever relegation and Juventus stormed their way to the Serie B title en-route to gaining instant promotion back to the top-flight.

However, their return saw them struggle to reclaim their previous spot at the summit and the club floundered in mid-table obscurity for the next few years.

It all changed with the arrival of Antonio Conte in 2011 who guided his former team to the Serie A title at the first time of asking.

In 2011-12, Antonio Conte led Juventus to their first Serie A title since 2003, finishing the season unbeaten.



Juve have been champions every year since, becoming the first team in a top-five European league to win nine in a row.



Now, Conte's Inter are about to end the streak. pic.twitter.com/RnW3ssitVC — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 11, 2021

Juventus finished the 2011-12 season unbeaten and this was the first of an unprecedented nine consecutive Scudetti triumphs.

Their stranglehold on Italian football was broken by none other than the man who started it all Antonio Conte in 2021. The 51-year-old inspired Inter Milan to a first Serie A title in a decade and ended Juventus' incredible domestic dominance.

The Turin giants largely failed to perform at the levels expected last season and will be looking to get back on track next term.

The decade between 2011 and 2021 was an eventful one for Juventus and we shall be highlighting the five highest goalscorers for the club in the decade.

#5 Arturo Vidal - 48 goals

Arturo Vidal in action for Juventus

Arturo Vidal joined Juventus from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2011 and played a key role in helping the Turin side win the Scudetto in his first season at the club.

The Chile international was part of an iconic quartet in midfield including Andrea Pirlo, Paul Pogba and Claudio Marchisio that dominated Italian football for the next few years.

Vidal's tenacity in the middle of the park and never-say-die attitude won him many admirers. But the drawback to playing on the edge was his frequent disciplinary issues.

Vidal spent four seasons at Juventus, scoring 48 goals in all competitions and winning Serie A in each of those seasons.

He departed Turin in 2015 and went on to enjoy more success with Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Inter Milan, as well as his national team Chile.

#4 Carlos Tevez - 50 goals

Carlos Tevez celebrates a UEFA Champions League goal for Juventus

Carlos Tevez spent just two seasons in the colors of Juventus but that was enough for him to make his mark at the club.

The former Argentina international had already established himself as an elite striker with his displays in the Premier League for the Manchester clubs.

He joined the Serie A giants in the summer of 2013 for the sum of £12m and became an instant hit.

Tevez finished as the club's highest goalscorer in each of his two seasons in Turin, scoring 21 goals in 48 matches in his debut season. He then upped the ante with 29 goals in 47 games in his sophomore campaign.

He departed Juventus for boyhood club Boca Juniors in 2015 and his time in Italy saw him win five major honors, including a double-winning campaign in 2014-15.

