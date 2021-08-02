Ranking the top 5 La Liga goal-scorers in the last decade

As far as attacking football is concerned, La Liga is right up there among Europe's elite leagues. Spanish football is historically renowned for its technical intricacies, and La Liga has managed to attract some of the greatest attacking talents of the modern game.

La Liga is well over a century old and has witnessed generations of legends grace its stadiums. The likes of Alfredo Di Stefano, Johan Cruyff, Diego Maradona, and Ronaldo have enthralled Spanish fans over the years and have created some lasting memories.

La Liga has grown in stature since the turn of the century

Barcelona and Real Madrid are Spain's traditional footballing powerhouses and have become stronger than ever in the 21st century. While both clubs have had their fair share of roadblocks in recent years, it is safe to say that they remain among the best clubs in Europe.

Atletico Madrid have also joined the fray in the last few years and have pulled off a few stunning results under Diego Simeone. The three Spanish behemoths rely heavily on their star-studded attacking forces and can be unstoppable in their prime.

Without further ado, let's take a look at La Liga's most prolific goalscorers since the 2011-12 season.

#5 Antoine Griezmann (149 goals)

Griezmann has made his mark in La Liga

Antoine Griezmann's meteoric rise is a testament to La Liga's ability to create gems and grant them the limelight. The French striker started his La Liga career with Real Sociedad but scaled the heights of his potential under Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid.

With 149 goals in his last ten seasons in La Liga, Griezmann has become one of the league's most illustrious forwards. The Frenchman thrives in a creative role and has scored some of La Liga's most memorable goals in recent years.

Griezmann has taken his time to step up at Barcelona but has improved over the past year under Ronald Koeman. The former Atletico Madrid man scored 13 La Liga goals last season and will be looking to reach new heights this year.

#4 Luis Suarez (168 goals)

Luis Suarez is an exceptional goalscorer

Of all the mistakes Barcelona have made in recent years, selling Luis Suarez to their title rivals was arguably their biggest. The Uruguayan striker propelled Atletico Madrid to an unprecedented La Liga title last season, scoring an impressive 21 goals in the process.

Suarez is one of the most successful strikers in Barcelona's recent history and was one of the most potent players in Luis Enrique's Blaugrana setup. The former Liverpool man is also the only player other than Messi and Ronaldo to have won the Pichichi award over the past decade. He outscored his two legendary contemporaries with a sensational 40-goal tally in the 2015-16 season.

Luis Suarez still has what it takes to make a massive impact in La Liga and has already defied his critics this past year. The Atletico Madrid hitman has been given a new lease of life by Diego Simeone and will likely be a handful yet again this season.

