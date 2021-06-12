Ranking the top 5 midfielders in Premier League history

The Premier League has been graced by some of the finest midfielders in the game.

The role of a midfielder can be varied; some may be more attack-minded than others. On that note, let's have a look at the five best midfielders in Premier League history.

#5 Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard enjoyed 17 Premier League seasons with Liverpool.

Steven Gerrard is arguably Liverpool's greatest ever player. Starting off his Liverpool career in 1998, Gerrard won two FA Cups and three League Cups. He also won the UEFA Champions League with the Reds in 2005.

One of the best midfielders of his generation, Gerrard was known for his hardworking nature and versatility. Capable of playing anywhere in midfield, Gerrard had a reputation of shining on the biggest stage.

He scored in three Cup finals as well as in the Champions League final that has since been dubbed the 'miracle of Istanbul'. Gerrard's style of play was unique; he could play short passes just as well as long, spreading ones. He also made stellar contributions in defence.

Gerrard regularly took free-kicks and penalties during his career. He scored 121 goals and assisted 97 in over 500 games in the Premier League.

Captain of Liverpool for most of his career, Steven Gerrard, is fondly remembered by the Reds faithful. It's a shame a Premier League title eluded him, but he did come close to one in 2014.

#4 Patrick Vieira

Patrick Vieira spent nine successful seasons with Arsenal.

Patrick Vieira was one of the most dominating midfielders in the Premier League. Signed by Arsenal from AC Milan for a reported £3.5 million, Vieira went on to rewrite the Premier League's definition of an ideal midfielder.

Renowned for his work rate and relentlessness, Vieira was a fan-favourite at Arsenal. His midfield partnership with Emmanuel Petit is well documented, with many clubs trying to emulate the system even today.

A combative midfielder, Vieira received a fair share of criticism for his reckless tackles and on-field antics.

Boasting a trophy-laden resume, Patrick Vieira shone for both club and country. With Arsenal, the Frenchman won three Premier League titles, including the fabled 'Invincibles' triumph in 2003-04.

Vieira was the Arsenal captain that season as the Gunners became the first Premier League to go unbeaten in an entire season. The Frenchman also won four FA Cups with Arsenal, with his last kick for them coming in the FA Cup final win in 2005.

He moved to Juventus in 2005 and spent five years in Italy before returning to the Premier League, where he played for Manchester City for one season. He is still touted as one of the most influential captains in the Premier League era.

It is only fair to say that after Vieira left Arsenal in 2005, the Premier League club has failed to adequately replace him.

