Ranking the top 5 Paul Pogba replacements for Manchester United

Paul Pogba's stint at Manchester United can only be described as a mixed bag. But having played 26 Premier League games last season, there is no doubt Pogba is a key player at United.

Although Pogba has had several bright moments, such as the UEFA Europa League win of 2017, the fact remains that he has largely failed to meet expectations at Manchester United. With the Frenchman entering the final year of his contract, it seems increasingly unlikely Pogba will extend his contract with the Red Devils.

With interest from other European sides picking up for the Frenchman, let's take a look at the top five replacements for Paul Pogba at Manchester United.

#5 Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax)

Ryan Gravenberch

Ryan Gravenberch is a player who has garnered a lot of attention from top European team.

Promoted through the Ajax youth system, Gravenberch made his debut in the 2018-19 season at the tender age of 16. Since then, the youngster has made 61 appearances for Ajax, racking up nine goals and seven assists.

The youngest-ever player to represent Ajax, Gravenberch comes with a lot of talent and potential. His tall frame enables him to stand strong in the face of tackles, while also being able to find teammates with ease.

The 19-year-old was recently called up to the Dutch national team in 2020, indicating that his career is certainly progressing well. Gravenberch's style of play closely resembles Pogba's, albeit from a more defensive perspective.

#LFC are one of a number of European clubs who have taken a look at Ajax prodigy Ryan Gravenberch https://t.co/Ojsss2ficR — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) July 12, 2021

Currently valued at about £30 million, Manchester United will need to act quickly if they wish to sign the youngster.

#4 Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan)

Nicolo Barella

Nicolo Barella has drawn a lot of praise in the last two years. Signed by Inter Milan in 2019, the Italian has been impressive for the Nerazzurri. Considered one of the most promising talents in Europe, Barella has been consistent for both club and country.

Nicolò Barella has scored at a major tournament for the first time in his #ITA career.



Incredible feet. Incredible finish.#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/liXAu20J8G — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 2, 2021

Primarily a box-to-box midfielder, Barella certainly shares a very similar profile to Paul Pogba. Manchester United have been keeping tabs on the youngster, but are yet to make any inquiries recently, though.

Barella has an excellent work rate, which should enable him to seamlessly transition into the Premier League should Manchester United go for him. Incredibly versatile, Barella has been used as both an attacking and a defensive midfielder by Inter Milan.

Nicolò Barella was one of four players with 40+ of the following stats in Serie A last season.



• Tackles (99)

• Shots (54)

• Take-ons (43)

• Chances created (43)



The only one to add 35+ interceptions as well. 🔵⚫️ pic.twitter.com/itPlE12r6o — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 12, 2019

Manchester United could opt for Barella, a talented midfielder, as a potential Paul Pogba replacement.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav