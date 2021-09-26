Ranking the top 5 players Arsenal regret selling

Arsenal have been notorious for selling players in their prime over the years. The club has had the fortune of boasting some great players. However, in recent years, they have had to see some of these players leave in search of more silverware.

The Gunners have let go of a few players who have gone on to bigger and better things over the years. For the longest time, Arsenal were synonymous with disastrous dealings in the transfer market, and were even regarded by many as a 'feeder club'.

Today's list will look at five players that Arsenal should not have sold. The list will include players who made the team significantly weaker after their departure. So without further ado, here are the

Top 5 players Arsenal regret selling

#5 Aaron Ramsey

Aaron Ramsey was a cult hero at Arsenal. The Welshman came to the club as a 17-year old from Cardiff City and went on to become one of the most important players in the team towards the end of Arsene Wenger's reign.

The midfielder had a few underwhelming years early on but Wenger's faith in Ramsey eventually came good for the club. The Welshman won three FA Cups during his time at Arsenal, scoring the winner in two of the finals. His goal in the final against Hull City broke the club's decade-long wait for silverware.

Ramsey's dynamism in midfield was something the club could never replace under both Unai Emery and Mikel Arteta. The Welshman would have been higher on the list if not for his shoddy injury record, which could have been a detriment to the team had he stayed.

Feras فراس @FerasAlD LTArsenal™ @ltarsenal Every time before an NLD, I think about Aaron Ramsey. What a player he was in these types of games. Always stepped up under pressure and made himself counted. That second half performance off the bench in that 4-2 win in 2018 is so iconic. 😭 Every time before an NLD, I think about Aaron Ramsey. What a player he was in these types of games. Always stepped up under pressure and made himself counted. That second half performance off the bench in that 4-2 win in 2018 is so iconic. 😭 I was there for that match, Ramsey was one of the few players that made me comfortable going into a big match. A colleague asked me before a Chelsea match if Arsenal can win it, I told him if Ramsey got fit we certainly can. Arsenal drew that game at the bridge & Ramsey got MOTM. twitter.com/ltarsenal/stat… I was there for that match, Ramsey was one of the few players that made me comfortable going into a big match. A colleague asked me before a Chelsea match if Arsenal can win it, I told him if Ramsey got fit we certainly can. Arsenal drew that game at the bridge & Ramsey got MOTM. twitter.com/ltarsenal/stat…

#4 Serge Gnabry

Gnabry's Arsenal career never took off

The one that got away. No one expected Serge Gnabry to blossom into the superstar he is today. The German came up through Arsenal's academy ranks and was highly-rated as a youngster at the club.

However, his time at Arsenal was cut-short due to lack of playing time. Arsene Wenger was unable to start the youngster over the likes of Theo Walcott and Lukas Podolski at the time. Gnabry found himself loaned out to West Brom before leaving the club permanently for Bundesliga side Werder Bremen in 2016.

Gnabry quickly progressed into a lethal winger, which caught the attention of European powerhouse Bayern Munich, who he joined in 2017. The German hasn't looked back since, turning into one of the best wingers in the world. His pace, dribbling and finishing abilities off either flank would have been a huge asset to have at Arsenal, but it wasn't to be.

Sakazett @AFCabuu #Gnabry Arsenal fans all over on Serge Gnabry's recent post. What a Fan Base😉 #Arsenal Arsenal fans all over on Serge Gnabry's recent post. What a Fan Base😉 #Arsenal #Gnabry https://t.co/T8V6RAF7Eh

Edited by Aditya Singh