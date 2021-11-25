The market value of a player depends upon numerous variables like the player's age, his club, current and recent form, brand value, among others. The higher the market value, the higher the price tag. These days, it is a common norm for clubs to evaluate players' market values before making a bid for them.

Over the course of years, we have seen the market value of players rise and plummet as per their form. In this article, we compile a list of players who have seen the greatest decrease in market value since January 1st, 2017.

The list features a bunch of veterans who are seemingly past their primes. Without further ado,

Ranking the top 5 players with the greatest decrease in market value in the last 5 years.

#5 Sergio Busquets (Spain/Barcelona) — €-51.00m

Sergio Busquets is currently valued at €9.00m

The current Barcelona captain, Sergio Busquets, has seen a decrease of €51.00m in his market value since 1st Jan 2017. The Spaniard joined Barcelona from its own academy, La Masia. The then 20-year old Sergio Busquests cemented his position right away.

Since then, Busquets has barely missed a game for Spain and Barcelona. However, as time went by, he started facing competition from talented youngsters like Casemiro, N'golo Kante, Bruno Fernandes etc.

Despite being one of the best midfielders of all-time, Busquets' limelight was stolen by his rival Luka Modric for a brief period. However, the 33-year-old need not worry about his current market value (€9.00m) as he is expected to retire at his boyhood club itself.

Barça Worldwide @BarcaWorldwide Barça's record with Busquets in the starting XI:

10 Wins

2 Draws

0 Loss



Without Busquets:

1 win

2 draw

3 losses



As Gary Lineker said: "Sergio Busquets is ridiculously good and could probably play until he is fifty." Barça's record with Busquets in the starting XI:10 Wins2 Draws0 LossWithout Busquets:1 win2 draw3 lossesAs Gary Lineker said: "Sergio Busquets is ridiculously good and could probably play until he is fifty." https://t.co/1owF5ROmgG

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal/Manchester United) — €-65.00m

With Cristiano reaching the age of 37, his market value has seen a steady decrease

Cristiano Ronaldo announced himself to the world after catching Sir Alex Ferguson's attention in a friendly game. Immediately after winning a ticket to Manchester United, Cristiano made the most of the opportunity and rose to be arguably the best player on the planet.

As Cristiano's fame outgrew his then-club Manchester United, he switched to La Liga giants Real Madrid for a then-world record fee of €94million. What followed was a string of historic events as Cristiano Ronaldo went on to break countless records and establish himself as the greatest Real Madrid player ever.

After spending nine eventful seasons in La Liga, the Portuguese international switched to Juventus seeking new challenges. Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Manchester United after spending three seasons in Serie A.

With the star reaching the age of 37, his market value has seen a steady decrease. However, it's an astonishing fact that the same hasn't affected his performance one bit.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Rohit Mishra