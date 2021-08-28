Ranking the top 5 players for Juventus from Serie A GW 1

Serie A heavyweight Juventus' fight to regain the Scudetto started on a frustrating note. Having played their season opener away from home, Massimiliano Allegri's men blew their first-half lead against Udinese to draw the game 2-2.

It wasn't a conventional starting line-up for the Bianconeri. Fans were surprised to see Allegri deploy a new formation and the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo was left on the bench.

The Portuguese superstar made a cameo in the 60th minute and he almost provided a late winner for his side. Only to find it ruled out by VAR following an offside. The drama doesn't end there. Juve's number 7 played his last match in the black and white jersey and has since moved away from Turin.

After raising interest from both Manchester clubs, football fans witnessed another massive transfer taking place this summer as Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United!

Meanwhile, Juventus will look to move on and have seemingly fortified their side enough to put up a fight for the title.

As Juventus welcome Empoli to their home this weekend, let's take a moment to reflect on

Juventus' top 5 players from Serie A GW 1

#5 Matthijs de Ligt

de Ligt displayed a fine performance despite the final result

The Juventus centre-back, in particular, had no negative role to play in their team's draw against Udinese. The centre-back duo, which includes Matthijs de Ligt, did a fine job.

The young Dutch defender dominated aerial duels and towered himself over the opposition attackers. de Ligt also managed to come up with timely interceptions to stop Udinese from striking venom.

Having been constantly involved in a series of passes with his midfield, the former Ajax man barely placed a foot wrong.

#4 Leonardo Bonucci

Leonardo Bonucci had the most passes (65) completed in the match

If it wasn't for Wojciech Szczesny's double blunders, Juventus would have seen the match through without sweating much. Even though the Turin side's wing-backs looked shaken on quite a few occasions, their defenders made almost no mistake throughout the course of 90 minutes.

As a result of his immense experience, Leonardo Bonucci showed impressive composure. Acting like a true leader in guiding his team's last line of defense, the Italian made two crucial clearances and four interceptions.

Leonardo Bonucci also had the most passes (65) completed in the match. Captain Giorgio Chiellini's absence wasn't felt as Bonucci did a fine job of controlling the tone of the game from the back.

Bonucci also took the responsibility of marching up the pitch to assist his forwards.

