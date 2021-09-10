Ranking the top 5 players Liverpool regret losing

Over the years, Liverpool have had some fine footballers at their disposal. Banking on their immeasurable talent, the Reds have won 19 English top-flight league titles and six European Cups, amongst other honors.

Unfortunately, acquiring top talents is only a part of the story. Retaining the superstars and giving them the respect they deserve are two equally important tasks; Liverpool have had a hard time with both. Today we will be taking a look at the five Liverpool players who departed the club prematurely, players who should have extended their stay.

These five players delivered plenty following their Liverpool exit, making the club rue their transfers. Now, without further ado, let us get to it.

Special mention: Javier Mascherano, Raheem Sterling, John Arne Riise

#5 Fernando Torres (Sold to Chelsea)

Signed from Atletico Madrid for €38million in the summer of 2007, then-club-record signing Fernando Torres was meant to put Liverpool’s striker worries to bed. By scoring on his Anfield debut, Torres turned himself into a club sweetheart. The story continued right up until his transfer in January 2011.

Despite seeing Liverpool finish seventh in the 2009-10 campaign, Torres pledged to stay at Anfield. The club appreciated his commitment and branded him as untouchable property. Unfortunately, in the winter transfer window of 2011, Torres put down his transfer request. Chelsea signed the player for €58.5million, leaving the Kop in disbelief.

Liverpool replaced Torres with Andy Carroll and Luis Suarez. Carroll never came close to replicating his predecessor’s brilliance and Suarez took little time to start firing on all cylinders. Considering the contrasting style of play, it would have been exciting to see Suarez and Torres feeding off one another at Liverpool.

Torres spent four seasons at Liverpool, scoring 81 goals and providing 20 assists in 142 appearances.

#4 Sami Hyypia (Moved to Bayer Leverkusen)

When Liverpool signed Sami Hyypia for a meager £2.6 million fee from Dutch outfit Willem II in the summer of 1999, not many expected the Finnish footballer to do anything worth noting. The defender was a success at Willem II, of course, but Premier League football was a completely different ball game. Thankfully, Hyypia never let the odds intimidate him.

Over the next 10 seasons, Hyypia proved himself to be an invaluable member of the Liverpool team. He was a fearless leader, an excellent reader of the ball, and had a knack for timing his tackles to perfection. After winning 10 trophies with the club in as many years, including the 2004-05 Champions League, he joined Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen in 2009.

Liverpool defenders Daniel Agger and Jamie Carragher did manage without the great Hyypia, but they could not bring the attacking flair the veteran possessed. Hyppia, who made 464 appearances for Liverpool, was chosen as Bundesliga’s defender of the year for 2009.

