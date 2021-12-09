Ranking the top 5 players from the UEFA Champions League group stages

The UEFA Champions League finally saw the conclusion of its group stages last night (8 December).

This year's edition had some of the most unexpected results we have seen in a long time. The likes of Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona failed to qualify for the knockout stages after several years.

Liverpool and Bayern Munich progressed with perfect records, while holders Chelsea could only finish second in their group behind Juventus. The amount of individual talent on display this year was simply stunning.

Let's take a look at our top five players from the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

#5. Christopher Nkunku - RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Christopher Nkunku has been a breath of fresh air for football fans worldwide.

The RB Leipzig winger has been in top form this season, seemingly reserving his best performances for the UEFA Champions League. The 24-year-old exceeded expectations and spearheaded Leipzig's challenge to qualify for the knockout stage.

Although Leipzig did ultimately fall short, it has to be noted that their group included the likes of Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain. Despite facing opponents of such high caliber, Nkunku still racked up seven goals and two assists in just six group games.

Nkunku is being monitored by several top European clubs and his performances of late have only pushed his stock further up.

#4. Sebastian Haller - Ajax

AZ Alkmaar v AFC Ajax - KNVB Beker

Sebastian Haller has been in flying form ever since he signed for Ajax in the summer.

The 27-year-old striker had a lackluster career prior to his move to Amsterdam. His big-money move to West Ham in 2019 came with lofty expectations and it is fair to say that it did not work out.

Since then, Haller has been on a mission to redeem himself. He has been excellent in the Eredivisie and the UEFA Champions League, even breaking a couple of records this year.

B/R Football @brfootball Sébastien Haller joins Cristiano Ronaldo (2017-18) as the only players to score in every group game in a Champions League campaign 😤 Sébastien Haller joins Cristiano Ronaldo (2017-18) as the only players to score in every group game in a Champions League campaign 😤 https://t.co/35mEHOlLpq

Haller scored in all six group stage games this year, becoming only the second-ever player to do so. He also became the fastest-ever player to score 10 UEFA Champions League goals, breaking the record previously held by Erling Haaland.

Ajax have also qualified with a perfect record and will be looking to progress as far as they can this year.

