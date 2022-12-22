Ranking top 5 Premier League goal scorers at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The Premier League was heavily represented at the just-concluded 2022 FIFA World Cup as a few of the league's players were impressive for the national teams.

A total of 134 Premier League players traveled for arguably the biggest football cup competition in Qatar. They scored 38 goals between them throughout the tournament.

Without further ado, this article will take a look at the five top-scoring Premier League players at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

#5 Harry Kane - England - 2 Goals

Harry Kane against France: Quarter Final

The Tottenham Hotspur striker was one of the most high-profile Premier League players to feature at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Harry Kane was able to guide the Three Lions of England to a quarter-final finish in the competition, before bowing out to runners-up France.

The Spurs striker finished the competition with a total of two goals and three assists in five games for Gareth Southgate's team.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup top scorer had a sluggish start to the campaign in Qatar. He didn't register a single goal for England during the group stages.

However, Kane was still able to finish among the top-scoring Premier League players with two goals. He scored in the Round of 16 against Senegal and in the quarter-finals against France. However, he couldn't add to his tally as he saw his penalty blaze over in England's 2-1 loss against Les Bleus.

#4 Marcus Rashford - England - 3 goals

Rashford scored three goals for England in Qatar

Despite not getting regular minutes at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, English striker Marcus Rashford still ended up having a decent campaign.

The forward was among the long list of high-profile Premier League players who made it into Southgate's 26-man squad.

Rashford scored a total of three goals in five appearances for the Three Lions in Qatar despite playing just 136 minutes of action.

Marcus Rashford @MarcusRashford 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 A special moment winning my 50th cap with my mum in the stands🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 A special moment winning my 50th cap with my mum in the stands 💫🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/qESJGC96kg

His first of the tournament came in their 6-2 win against Iran with only his third touch of the game. He then bagged a spectacular brace during their last group-stage game against Wales.

#3 Richarlison - Brazil - 3 goals

Richarlison playing against Croatia

Another Premier League player who gave a good account of himself in front of the goal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup was Richarlison.

The Tottenham striker finished the competition as Brazil's top scorer with three goals in four games as they bowed out in the quarter-finals.

Richarlison opened his account with a spectacular brace in Brazil's first group game against Serbia. He then scored his third as the Selecao thrashed South Korea in the Round of 16 by 4-1.

Richarlison Andrade @richarlison97

Obrigado por tanto, futebol! Sonho de criança realizadoObrigado por tanto, futebol! Sonho de criança realizado 🇧🇷💚💛💙Obrigado por tanto, futebol! https://t.co/HXJWuuaMZ5

His stellar performances in the competition came on the back of a relatively poor display for club side Spurs. He is yet to open his Premier League account for the north London club since joining them from Everton in the summer.

#2 Bukayo Saka - England - three goals

Saka scored three goals for England in Qatar

The Arsenal winger was arguably one of the best-performing Premier League players at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Bukayo Saka was a key member of the Three Lions team as they reached the quarter-finals of the tournament. He was able to register a total of three goals in four games.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Mesut Ozil believes Bukayo Saka will go on to become one of the best players for England. Mesut Ozil believes Bukayo Saka will go on to become one of the best players for England. https://t.co/u0wVNcVMg8

Saka was among the few players who bagged a brace during their opening game in the competition as he netted two goals against Iran. He also scored during their 3-0 win against Senegal in the Round of 16.

#1 Julian Alvarez - Argentina - 4 goals

Alvarez lifting the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy

The Manchester City striker had a remarkable 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with his national team Argentina.

Julian Alvarez was among the star-studded La Albiceleste team who went on to win the prestigious competition for the third time in Qatar.

The City striker finished the competition with a total of four goals, making him Argentina's second-highest goal scorer, just behind Lionel Messi (seven).

He scored a goal against Poland in the group stage and also against Australia in the Round of 16. Alvarez then scored a sensational brace in the semi-finals against Croatia.

His goal record also made him the highest-scoring Premier League player at the just-concluded 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Poll : 0 votes