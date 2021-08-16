Ranking the top 5 Premier League players from gameweek 1

The English Premier League is finally back after almost three months. Gameweek 1 of the Premier League saw all 20 sides in action in high-throttle matches.

In a brilliant weekend of football, viewers were treated to some spectacular matchups. The weekend saw a grand total of 34 goals across ten fixtures and there were a couple of upset results as well.

While some sides came in and performed like they never left, others weren't as impressive. Let's take a look at the top five Premier League footballers from game week 1.

#5. Son Heung-Min - Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City - Premier League

Son Heung-Min was one of the best players from the first gameweek of the Premier League as he starred against Manchester City for a depleted Tottenham side without captain Harry Kane. Not many expected Spurs to take all three points, but that's what they did through a 1-0 win. Son was a standout performer for Spurs with the likes of Japhet Tanganga and Pierre Emile-Hojberg putting in excellent performances as well.

Nuno Espirito Santo took charge of his first Premier League match against the defending champions in this game. The match also saw Jack Grealish make his Premier League debut for the Cityzens, but it sadly ended in defeat for the ex-Aston Villa man.

Spurs set themselves up perfectly against City, sitting back to defend and allowing City to keep the ball while attacking with speed on the counter. The lack of an orthodox striker was felt by the Manchester outfit as their lost chances were immediately punished by swift counters from the likes of Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura.

The perfect start! 👏👏



Tottenham made light of the absence of Harry Kane as they beat defending Premier League champions Manchester City



The South Korean was the star of the show, scoring a fine left-footed winner in the 55th minute. His relentless pressing and speed on the ball simply could not be handled by Manchester City on the night.

#4. Michail Antonio - West Ham

Newcastle United v West Ham United - Premier League

West Ham United's season opener saw them travel to Newcastle and the two produced an enthralling match.

The Hammers were coming off an excellent season under David Moyes. The Hammers were down at the break, but they went on to complete a stunning turnaround with Michail Antonio right in the thick of the action.

The England-born attacker had a hand in three goals, scoring one himself and grabbing two assists. His contribution led his team to a 4-2 victory.

Michail Antonio is on the verge of being the Hammers' greatest ever Premier League goal scorer ⚒



He has 47 goals after this effort against Newcastle, level with Paolo Di Canio.



Antonio impressed right from the start with his attacking nous. Although he missed a penalty, he made amends by scoring a goal hardly three minutes later. Considered their main attacking outlet, Antonio was up to the task as he spearheaded the Hammers' comeback.

His two assists included an inch-perfect cross for teammate Said Benrahma.

