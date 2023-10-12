Ranking the top 5 summer signings in Europe's top five leagues

It has been over a month since the end of the European summer transfer window and transfer records have been broken. The 2023 summer signings was a testamant of the Premier League's financial muscle as clubs splashed a record £2.36 billion.

Since the arrival of owner Todd Boehly, Chelsea have continued their spending spree this season having spent a whopping £425 million. The top five spenders of the window are dominated by English clubs with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) with the only exception at second place.

But there have been several shrewd and impactful signings in other leagues as well as they look to compete against Premier League clubs. As we head into the second international break of the season, we will take a look at the top five summer signings in Europe so far.

These rankings have been analysed on the basis of money spent in the transfer, age, potential impact in the team and performances so far.

#5 Marcus Thuram (Borrusia Monchengladbach to Inter Milan, free)

Italy Soccer Champions League

After choosing to not renew his contract at Borussia Monchengladbach, Marcus Thuram joined Inter Milan as a free agent. Following the departure of Romelu Lukaku, the Frenchman was reportedly Inter's main target to replace the Belgian.

It has been an incredible start to the campaign for the new number nine, as Thuram has netted three goals, including one in the Milan derby and provided seven assists in 10 appearances for the Nerazzurri so far. Based on current form and with more playing time, he can make a case for Serie A's top summer signing of the season.

#4 James Maddison (Leicester City to Tottenham Hotspur, €46m)

James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur)

There was no way a player of James Maddison's quality would be playing in the Championship. Signed for only €46m, Tottenham Hotspur have signed a midfielder who guarantees goals and assists.

With two goals and five assists in nine appearances to his name, many may even argue he is shaping up to be the Premier League's signing of the summer. Spurs have made an impressive start to the season under Ange Postecoglou and it is largely due to the 26-year-old pulling the strings from midfield.

The Englishman could elevate Spurs into lifting their first trophy since 2008. He is, without doubt, a steal in today's inflated market!

#3 Serhou Guirassy (Stade Rennais to Stuttgart, €9m loan to permanent signing)

VfB Stuttgart v VfL Wolfsburg - Bundesliga

Before the start of the season, if someone asked who would be leading European Golden Boot race, Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski or Harry Kane would be the expected answers.

Enter Serhou Guirassy. A name many outside the Bundesliga may not be familiar with yet, Guirassy's start to the season has been nothing short of spectacular. While the Guinean forward was in Stuttgart on loan last season, the Bundesliga club decided to activate the option to make the move permanent.

With 13 goals in seven Bundesliga games, Guirassy has already surpassed his last season's tally of 11 goals. The 27-year-old set the Bundesliga record for most goals by a player in the first seven games of a season, surpassing Robert Lewandowski's 11 goals.

Still early days in the season but if Guirassy can continue his sublime form in front of goal, Stuttgart's dreams of securing a top-four finish may very well be on.

#2 Victor Boniface (Union Saint-Gilloise to Bayer Leverkusen, €20m)

Bayer 04 Leverkusen v BK Häcken: Group H - UEFA Europa League 2023/24

Just like Guirassy, Victor Boniface is another name which may not be very popular outside of Germany but has taken the league by storm this season. Since moving to Bayer Leverkusen, he has been a revelation for the German club.

With seven goals and two assists in seven Bundesliga games, it has been an excellent start to the season for Xabi Alonso's new signing. The Nigerian became only the second ever player to win both the Bundesliga Rookie of the Month and Player of the Month awards in the same month.

As Leverkusen continue their unbeaten start to the campaign, all eyes will be on Boniface as he looks to bring Leverkusen's first ever Bundesliga title to the BayArena.

#1 Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid, €103m + €30m add ons)

Spain Soccer La Liga

Life in Madrid just keeps getting better and better for 20-year-old Jude Bellingham. While Real Madrid may have shelled out over €100m for the youngster, they were signing a midfielder who won last season's Bundesliga Player of the Season at just 19.

But the former Borussia Dortmund man has managed to surpass the already high expectations with every passing game. With 10 goals in 10 games for Madrid, he joins Real Madrid legends Alfredo Di Stefano (11) and Cristiano Ronaldo to hit double digit goals in his first 10 games for Los Blancos.

There were a lot of doubts heading into the season for Carlo Ancelotti's men after the departure of Karim Benzema. But it looks like Bellingham has managed to carry the goalscoring burden so far. He has been the signing of the summer so far and a potential Real Madrid legend in the making.