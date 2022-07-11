Raphinha alternatives: 3 Premier League wingers Chelsea could turn to this summer

Chelsea are reportedly set to miss out on long-standing transfer target Raphinha as per Sky Sports, with the Brazilian winger close to joining Barcelona.

The Blues had initially identified the Leeds winger as their preferred transfer target for the right-wing position in the team for the 2022-23 season. However, despite Leeds reportedly accepting a £60 million bid from Chelsea for the winger, as per a Daily Mail report, Raphinha's preference seems to be Barcelona.

With Raphinha arguably set to leave for Spain, the Blues will have to turn to other suitable options to bolster their forward line.

With that in mind, let's take a look at three Premier League wingers the West London club could target as alternatives to Raphinha.

#3 Michael Olise

Olise is a former Chelsea academy player

One Premier League winger the Blues could turn to as a decent alternative option for Raphinha this summer is Michael Olise.

The young Crystal Palace forward is arguably one of the most promising wingers in the Premier League and could be a decent addition to Thomas Tuchel's team.

Olise is a highly technical winger who is good at taking on opposing defenders and also creating goal scoring chances for his team. He is also very versatile and can play both as a winger as well as a number 10.

The 20-year-old Crystal Palace forward is also left-footed just like Raphinha and could be deployed by Tuchel as an inside right-wing-forward.

tired @CFCsani If Dembele and Raphinha both end up staying at Barca, we should sign Michael Olise, a pure talent who'll be world class in years. Also was at Cobham before (his brother is still there), so I'm sure he would like to join to prove himself. Please, @ChelseaFC If Dembele and Raphinha both end up staying at Barca, we should sign Michael Olise, a pure talent who'll be world class in years. Also was at Cobham before (his brother is still there), so I'm sure he would like to join to prove himself. Please, @ChelseaFC. https://t.co/26evKN6jlt

The former Chelsea academy player had a decent 2021-22 campaign at the Selhurst Park Stadium. He scored four goals and provided eight assists in 36 appearances across all competitions.

#2 Allan Saint-Maximin

Saint-Maximin is one of the best dribblers in Europe

Considering Tuchel's desire for a direct one-versus-one winger in his team, Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United could be a decent option.

The 25-year-old French player is arguably one of the best dribblers in the Premier League. He is a joy to watch with the ball at his feet and would no doubt be a fan favorite at Chelsea.

Saint-Maximin made a combined total of 140 successful dribbles last campaign, the most in Europe's top five leagues. He also registered five goals and five assists, respectively, in 37 games for Newcastle United.

Although his finishing may not be close to that of Raphinha, Saint-Maximin's dribbling skills could help the Blues against defensive-minded opponents.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 🤤 Allan Saint-Maximin has completed more dribbles (111) than Raphinha and Wilfried Zaha combined (110) in the Premier League this season 🤤 Allan Saint-Maximin has completed more dribbles (111) than Raphinha and Wilfried Zaha combined (110) in the Premier League this season https://t.co/58o9XxhsSC

Tuchel's side have often struggled to break down opposing teams who tend to deploy a low-block approach in games. This could be attributed to Chelsea's lack of direct wingers in the team.

#1 Jarrod Bowen

Bowen scored 12 league goals for West Ham United last season

Another exceptional right-winger Chelsea could turn to as an alternative for Barcelona-bound Raphinha is Jarrod Bowen of West Ham United.

The 25-year-old English forward had a remarkable 2021-22 football campaign for the Hammers. In fact, Bowen registered a greater number of goals and assists than the Brazilian winger during the 2021-22 Premier League season.

As per the stats, he scored 12 league goals and registered 10 assists in 36 games for West Ham United. Raphinha, meanwhile, scored 11 goals and registered three assists.

Bowen is a very direct winger who is good at taking on opposing defenders and operating in half spaces. He also has good movement, both on and off the ball, and is a threat from dead-ball situations.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Harry Kane is the only English player with more Premier League goal contributions than Jarrod Bowen this season 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Harry Kane is the only English player with more Premier League goal contributions than Jarrod Bowen this season 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 👏 https://t.co/IUMTIoxOSI

