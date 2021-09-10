Rapid Vienna vs Admira prediction, preview, team news and more | Austrian Bundesliga 2021-22

Rapid Vienna invite Admira to Allianz Stadion on Saturday as Austrian Bundesliga action returns after the international break.

The home team have had a mixed start to their campaign and after six games have had two wins, losses and draws apiece. With eight points, they are currently in fourth place in the league standings, 10 points behind leaders RB Salzburg.

In their last game they were held to a 1-1 draw in the Wien derby by Austria Vienna. The hosts have also secured a spot in the Europa League.

After a 4-0 win in July, Admira have lost three games in a row and played out a 1-1 draw against Sturm Graz.

Nach der Länderspielpause ist vor der @FCAdmiraWacker. Am Samstag gastiert Andi Herzog mit seinen Südstädtern in Hütteldorf. #SCRADM #SCR2021

🟢⚪



📃 https://t.co/zVUgrIHtOT — SK Rapid (@skrapid) September 8, 2021

Rapid Vienna vs Admira Head-to-Head

The two clubs have squared off 165 times across all competitions. As things stand, the home side have the upper hand in these meetings with 85 wins to their name.

Admira have recorded 41 wins while the spoils have been shared 39 times between the two sides. The hosts are on a nine-game winning streak against Admiraner.

They last met in league action back in December. Rapid recorded a 1-0 win in that trip to Mödling. After Saturday's game, the two sides will meet again in the OFB Cup second round later this month.

Rapid Vienna form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-L

Admira form guide (Austrian Bundesliga): D-L-L-L-L

Rapid Vienna vs Admira Team News

Rapid Vienna

Christopher Dibon remains a long-term absentee on account of a knee injury for the hosts. Richard Strebinger should return from a shoulder injury, while Oliver Strunz is expected to sit this one out.

All the players involved in recent international fixtures should be available for the game.

Injured: Christopher Dibon, Oliver Strunz

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Admira

Niko Datkovic, Ilay Elmkies, Marco Hausjell and Filip Ristanic were out with injuries before the international break and there is no current update regarding their recovery. The four players are expected to sit this one out.

Sebastian Bauer was suspended for their previous game and will mark his return to the starting XI in this encounter.

„Es wäre schön, wenn wir das Niveau der zweiten Hälfte gegen Sturm noch ein bisschen toppen könnten.“ 🙌 Chefcoach Andreas Herzog zieht Zwischenbilanz und blickt auf das Duell gegen Rapid 👉 https://t.co/COnuDM2OTK. #admira #scradm #admiralbl #oefbl #herzblut ⚫🔴 pic.twitter.com/0f26QrMXTA — FC Flyeralarm Admira (@FCAdmiraWacker) September 8, 2021

Injured: Niko Datkovic, Ilay Elmkies, Marco Hausjell, Filip Ristanic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Rapid Vienna vs Admira Predicted XI

Rapid Vienna Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Richard Strebinger; Filip Stojkovic, Leo Greiml, Kevin Wimmer; Thorsten Schick, Lion Schuster, Dejan Petrovic, Maximilian Ullmann; Christoph Knasmullner, Taxiarchis Fountas; Ercan Kara

Admira Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Andreas Leitner; Stephan Zwierschitz, Emanuel Aiwu, Sebastian Bauer, Leonardo Lukačević; Lukas Malicsek, Wilhelm Vorsager, Roman Kerschbaum; Luca Kronberger; Marlon Mustapha, Dominik Starkl

Rapid Vienna vs Admira Prediction

Both clubs have had a slow start to their 2021-22 campaign. The hosts have scored nine goals while the visitors have scored seven. Admira have been the weaker side defensively, shipping in eight goals, two more than Rapid.

Rapid Vienna's two wins have come at home this season and we predict that they will emerge victorious once again.

Prediction: Rapid Vienna 2 -1 Admira

