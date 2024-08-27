Rapid Vienna vs Braga Prediction and Betting Tips | August 29th 2024

Rapid Vienna will invite Braga to Weststadion in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League qualifying playoffs on Thursday. The two teams met in the first leg in Portugal last week, which Braga won 2-1 at home.

Lukas Grgic was sent off early in the first half after a VAR check overturned the original yellow card to a red card. Interestingly, Vienna scored first despite their numerical disadvantage as Guido Burgstaller broke the deadlock in the 25th minute.

Carvalho equalized just eight minutes later. In-form midfielder Rodrigo Zalazar scored in the 71st minute to help the Portuguese side register a comeback win.

The hosts' poor form continued in the Austrian Bundesliga as they suffered a 3-0 away loss to Blau-Weiß Linz on Sunday. The visitors, on the other hand, continued their winning run in the Primeira Liga on Sunday with a 3-1 home triumph over Moreirense. Zalazar bagged a second-half brace.

Rapid Vienna vs Braga Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides met for the first time last week. Vienna suffered an away loss in that match, which was their eighth defeat in 11 meetings against Portuguese sides. It was the visitors' first competitive meeting against an Austrian side.

The visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their season, winning six of their eight games in all competitions.

Rapid Vienna have a 100% home record this season, keeping three consecutive clean sheets.

The visitors, meanwhile, have a 100% away record, keeping two clean sheets in three games.

Vienna are on a six-game winning streak at home in Europa League qualifiers. They have scored at least three goals in five games in that period.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last 15 games in Europa League qualifiers, recording 11 wins.

Rapid Vienna vs Braga Prediction

Die Grün-Weißen have suffered back-to-back losses, conceding five goals while scoring just once, though both losses came in away games. They have a 100% home record this season, scoring 11 goals while conceding just once, and will look to build on that form.

They have a good home record in the Europa League, including qualifiers, suffering just two losses in their last nine games. Lukas Grgic is a confirmed absentee for them as he will serve a suspension, so Moritz Oswald is expected to start here.

Os Arcebispos are unbeaten in all competitions this season and head into the match on a four-game winning streak, scoring eight goals. They have not lost a Europa League qualifying match since 2013 and their last away loss in the qualifiers came in 2009.

While both teams have a good record in the Europa League qualifiers this season, considering the current form of the two teams, the visitors are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Rapid Vienna 1-2 Braga

Rapid Vienna vs Braga Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Braga to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Rodrigo Zalazar to score or assist any time - Yes

