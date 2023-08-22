Rapid Vienna vs Fiorentina Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24th 2023

Rapid Vienna play host to Fiorentina at the Allianz Stadion in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League playoff on Thursday.

Vincenzo Italiano’s men kicked off the new Serie A campaign with an emphatic victory last time out and will look to pick up where they dropped off.

Rapid Vienna turned in another performance of the highest quality as they thrashed Blau Weiss Linz 5-0 in the Austrian Bundesliga last Sunday.

Prior to that, Zoran Barisic’s men cruised to a 5-0 victory over Debreceni in the second leg of the Conference League third qualifying round on August 17 to complete a 5-0 aggregate win over the Hungarian outfit.

After two huge victories on the road, Rapid Vienna now return home, where they have managed just two wins in their last nine matches since mid-April while losing twice and claiming five draws.

Fiorentina, on the other hand, cruised to an emphatic 4-1 victory over Genoa in the 2023-24 Serie A curtain-raider last Saturday.

This followed a solid pre-season, where they went unbeaten in seven of their nine friendly matches, claiming five wins and two draws in that time.

Having lost out to West Ham United in last season’s Conference League final, the immediate goal for Italiano’s side will be to book their spot in the continental showpiece as they have some unfinished business.

Rapid Vienna vs Fiorentina Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Rapid Vienna and Fiorentina, who will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a winning note.

Fiorentina are unbeaten in their last four matches across all competitions, picking up three wins and one draw since a 2-0 friendly loss to Newcastle United on August 5.

Rapid Vienna are unbeaten in six of their seven outings since the start of the new season, claiming four wins and two draws in that time.

The Italian side have won three of their last four competitive matches, with a 2-1 loss to West Ham United in last season’s Conference League final being the exception.

Rapid Vienna vs Fiorentina Prediction

Rapid Vienna have enjoyed a promising start to the season but will have to show their mettle against a formidable side in Fiorentina on Thursday. Given the gulf in quality and experience between the two sides, we predict Fiorentina will come out on top in this one and make it two wins from two this season.

Prediction: Rapid Vienna 1-2 Fiorentina

Rapid Vienna vs Fiorentina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fiorentina to win

Tip 2: First to score - Fiorentina (The visitors have opened the scoring in five of their last six matches)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in six of Fiorentina’s last five games)