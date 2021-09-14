Rapid Vienna vs Genk prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22 

Rapid Vienna will welcome Genk to the Allianz Stadium for a matchday one fixture in the Europa League on Thursday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a surprise 2-1 defeat to Admira at the same ground in the Austrian Bundesliga on Saturday.

Srdjan Grahovac put the home side ahead on the stroke of halftime, but second-half goals from Roman Kerschbaum and Stephan Zwierrschitz turned the game around.

Genk were held to a 1-1 draw on home turf by newly-promoted Royal Union SG in the Jupiler League.

Nigeria international Paul Onuachu put the hosts ahead from the spot in the 73rd minute but a last-gasp strike by Deniz Undav saw the sides share the spoils.

Both teams have been drawn in Group H alongside West Ham and Dinamo Zagreb.

Rapid Vienna vs Genk Head-to-Head

This will be the third time that the two teams have been paired in the same group of the Europa League. They met in Group F of the 2016-17 Europa League group stage and each won the home leg by a one-goal margin.

They were also drawn together in Group G of the 2013-14 tournament and drew both legs of their encounters.

Rapid Vienna form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-W-W

Genk form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-L-W

Rapid Vienna vs Genk Team News

Rapid Vienna

Oliver Strunz, Christopher Dibon, Filip Stojkovic, Robert Ljubicic and Lion Schuster are all unavailable for selection.

Injuries: Oliver Strunz, Christopher Dibon, Filip Stojkovic, Robert Ljubicic, Lion Schuster

Suspension: None

Genk

The visitors have no known injuries or suspension concerns. However, defender Simen Jukleroed is a doubt for the game with a muscle issue.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Simen Jukleroed

Rapid Vienna vs Genk Predicted XI

Rapid Vienna Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Richard Strebinger, Maxmilian Ullmann, Leo Greiml, Maximilian Hofmann, Thorsten Schick; Srdjan Grahovac, Dejan Petrovic; Marco Grul, Taxiarchis Fountas, Kelvin Arase; Ercan Kara

Genk Predicted XI (4-3-3): Maarten Vandevoordt (GK); Gerardo Arteaga, Jhon Lucumi, Carlos Cuesta, Daniel Munoz; Kristian Thorstvedt, Carel Eiting, Bryan Heynen; Theo Bongonda, Paul Onuachu, Junya Ito

Rapid Vienna vs Genk Prediction

The two sides are fairly evenly matched and it is hard to see a winner in this game. They are each naturally attack-minded and are likely to create plenty of goalscoring opportunities at both ends.

We are predicting the points will be shared in a thrilling and high-scoring game.

Prediction: Rapid Vienna 2-2 Genk

