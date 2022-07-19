Rapid Vienna vs Lechia Gdańsk Prediction and Betting Tips – 21st July | UEFA Europa Conference League 2022–23 

Rapid Vienna will play host to Lechia Gdańsk at Allianz Stadion in the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round first leg on Thursday.

Rapid Vienna vs Lechia Gdańsk Preview

Rapid Vienna kick off their Europa Conference League campaign in the second qualifying round. They finished fifth in the Austrian Bundesliga last season and have not won the domestic top-flight since 2007-08. Die Grün-Weißen are one of the top teams in the country, boasting 32 titles in the Austrian Championship. They have a tidy record in UEFA club competitions, with nine appearances in the Europa League and two in the Champions League.

However, Rapid Vienna are participating in the UEFA Europa Conference League for the first time. The competition is the only path for them to reach the UEFA Europa League this term. The team have been quite busy in the transfer market as they lay the groundwork for their continental campaign.

Twelve players have been recruited to compensate in part for five departures so far. But, three players - Lion Schuster, Dejan Petrovic, Roman Kerschbaum – face lengthy injury periods. Rapid Vienna will look to stand tall at home to mitigate any setbacks from the return leg.

Lechia Gdańsk came through the first qualifying round following a 6-2 aggregate win over Akademija Pandev. They won both legs, displaying strength and enormous fighting spirit. Biało-Zieloni will likely take that rage to the second round and probably further. The Polish team have been there before. In 2019-20, they reached the Europa League second qualifying round before being knocked out by Danish side Brøndby. This time around, they will hope to progress to a higher stage in view of making a historic statement.

Lechia will host the return leg, which most teams would prefer, even when it does not guarantee eventual success. The first leg is just as crucial because of its impact on the follow-up game.

Coach Tomasz Kaczmarek has indicated that “we are not going to Allianz Stadion to fight for a stalemate. If we pull off a win, our lives would be easier at Stadion Gdańsk.” Defeating Rapid Vienna away seems to be a tall order but aiming for the sky could lead them to fall on the mountain top.

Rapid Vienna vs Lechia Gdańsk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both teams are meeting for the first time. Each side have played in Europe but their paths were yet to cross.

In their last four games at Allianz Stadion, Rapid Vienna emerged victorious twice, losing once and drawing once.

Rapid Vienna have been prolific in front of goal, scoring 14 times in their last five matches.

Lechia Gdańsk’s away form of late is a cause for concern. In their last four matches, they lost three, conceding eight goals.

In their five previous matches, both teams have equal number of wins, three each, and while Lechia have lost twice, Rapid Vienna fell once and drew one other.

Rapid Vienna vs Lechia Gdańsk Prediction

Rapid Vienna's 1-0 win over Treibach in the Austrian Cup on Friday was a dress rehearsal for the Lechia Gdańsk challenge. They created many goal chances and properly managed the defensive line. They are expected to reproduce such a well-coordinated performance on Thursday.

Lechia Gdańsk will, as their coach said, attempt to pull off a shock win or at worst settle for a draw at Allianz Stadion. To achieve that goal, the visitors will have to move men up-field, which could leave holes behind for the hosts to exploit.

Rapid Vienna are favored to eventually snatch victory in the first leg.

Prediction: Rapid Vienna 1-0 Lechia Gdańsk

Rapid Vienna vs Lechia Gdańsk Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Rapid Vienna

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – No

Tip 3: Rapid Vienna to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Lechia Gdańsk to score - No

Paul Merson predicts the top 4 of the Premier League next season! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far