Rapid Vienna vs WSG Tirol prediction, preview, team news and more | Austrian Bundesliga 2021-22

Rapid Vienna will welcome WSG Tirol to Allianz Stadion for a matchday 10 fixture in the Austrian Bundesliga on Sunday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a narrow 2-0 defeat away to West Ham United in the Europa League. Declan Rice and Said Benrahma scored in either half to give the Hammers all three points.

WSG Tirol were 4-2 victors over Ried on home turf last weekend. Thomas Sabitzer scored a hat-trick in the memorable victory.

Sunday's game will be a relegation six-pointer between the bottom two sides. Only goal difference separates the two teams, having each garnered eight points from nine games.

Rapid Vienna vs WSG Tirol Head-to-Head

Rapid Vienna have four victories from their last six games against WSG Tirol. Two matches ended in stalemates while the visitors are yet to register a victory against the capital side.

Their most recent meeting came in April when Taxiarchis Fountas wrapped up the scoring in a 3-1 away victory for Rapid Vienna in the Championship playoff stage.

Both sides have been in poor form throughout the campaign and are unsurprisingly in the running to get relegated. Rapid Vienna's sole victory in their last seven games in all competitions came in their extra-time victory over Admira in the OFB Cup.

Tirol did not win any of their first eight games of the season but come into this match on the back of consecutive victories.

Rapid Vienna form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-L-L

WSG Tirol form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-L

Rapid Vienna vs WSG Tirol Team News

Rapid Vienna

The hosts have several fitness issues to worry about. Lion Schuster (muscle cramps), Oliver Strunz (foot), Christopher Dibon (knee) and Richard Strebinger (muscle) are all unavailable for selection.

Furthermore, Max Hofmann and Eran Kara will undergo late evaluations to determine their availability.

Injuries: Lion Schuster, Oliver Strunz, Richard Strebinger

Doubtful: Max Hoffman, Ercan Kara

Suspension: None

WSG Tirol

Tobias Anselm (muscle), Dominik Stumberger (cramps) and Giacomo Vrioni have all been ruled out through injuries. Felix Bacher was substituted after six minutes against Ried and will spend some time on the treatment table.

Injuries: Tobias Anselm, Dominik Stumberger, Giacomo Vrioni, Felix Bacher

Suspension: None

Rapid Vienna vs WSG Tirol Predicted XI

Rapid Vienna Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Paul Gartler (GK); Maxmilian Ullmann, Leo Greiml, Maximilian Hofmann, Filip Stojkovic; Srdjan Grahovac, Dejan Petrovic; Marco Grull, Christoph Knasmullner, Kelvin Arase; Koya Kitagawa

WSG Tirol Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ferdinand Oswald (GK); Leon Klassen, Valentine Muller, Thanos Petsos, Fabian Koch; Renny Smith, Raffael Behounek; Stefan Skrbo, Bror Brume, Zan Rogelj; Thomas Sabitzer

Rapid Vienna vs WSG Tirol Prediction

On paper, Rapid Vienna have superior players but the record 32-time Austrian champions have simply been below par this season. Tirol started the campaign poorly but seem to have hit top form at the right time and will fancy their chances against their hosts.

Also Read

Both sides have struggled defensively and their expansive style suggests goals could flow in the game. With relegation points on the line, we are backing Rapid Vienna to secure a narrow victory.

Prediction: Rapid Vienna 3-2 WSG Tirol

Catch Fabrizio Romano's and Paul Merson's latest column on our SK Experts tab! Click here

Edited by Peter P

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far