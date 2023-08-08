Rapid Wien vs Debrecen Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th August 2023

Rapid Wien host Debrecen at the Allianz Stadion in the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

The Green-Whites are looking to make their first appearance in a major European competition since the 2021-22 season when the Austrian side reached the group stages of the Conference League.

After coming fourth in the Championship round of the domestic league, Wien secured a direct passage here. For the record, they have progressed beyond the third qualifying in each of their last two appearances.

Zoran Barisic's side will be confident of progressing once again, having begun their 2023-24 campaign on a bright note. Wien thrashed Donaufeld 7-0 in the first round of the Austrian Cup, and have collected four points from their opening two league games too.

Following a 1-1 draw against LASK on the first day, the Hütteldorfer beat Altach 4-0 for a confidence-boosting victory ahead of this encounter.

Meanwhile, Debrecen very nearly went out in the last round of these qualifiers after their opponents, Alashkert, made a second-leg comeback into the tie.

The Hungarian side won the away leg 1-0, but were beaten 2-1 at home, as a result of which the tie went into the penalty shootouts, where Debrecen eventually prevailed 3-1.

Srđan Blagojević's side are making their first excursion in the Europa Conference League and hoping to make their debut in the tournament.

Rapid Wien vs Debrecen Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first official clash between Rapid Wien and Debrecen.

Debrecen have won just two of their last five away games in the European qualifiers.

Rapid Wien have lost three of their last six home games in the European qualifiers.

Rapid Wien have won two of their three official games this season, keeping a clean sheet in both.

Debrecen's Stefan Loncar has scored three goals in three games this season.

Rapid Wien vs Debrecen Prediction

Rapid Wien have started the season strongly and have looked devastating going forward, netting 12 goals in just three games this season. Debrecen definitely have a challenge on their hands here, and given their struggles away from home, they don't seem like coming away with anything.

Prediction: Rapid Wien 2-1 Debrecen

Rapid Wien vs Debrecen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Rapid Wien to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes