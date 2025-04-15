Rapid Wien vs Djurgarden Prediction and Betting Tips | April 17th 2025

Rapid Wien will host Djurgarden at the Allianz Stadion on Thursday in the second leg of their 2024-25 UEFA Europa Conference League quarterfinal clash. The home side have picked up big results over the past week and have a foot in the semifinals of the continental showpiece.

They picked up a 2-0 home win over Austrian Bundesliga title contenders Austria Wien in their most recent outing and will be looking to take inspiration from that when they make their return to continental action on Thursday.

Djurgarden, on the other hand, have struggled for results in recent games, most recently suffering a 2-0 defeat to Hammarby on Sunday as they recorded their second loss of the new Allsvenskan season.

The visitors were beaten 1-0 in their first-leg clash with Rapid last week and were the slightly better side in the closely-contested affair in Sweden before an own goal from Hampus Finndell midway through the second half handed their opponents a slim advantage ahead of Thursday's decider.

Rapid Wien vs Djurgarden Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark just the second meeting between Rapid and Djurgarden in the 21st century following their maiden matchup last week.

The hosts have had 16 meetings against Swedish opponents. They have won nine of those games, drawn three times and lost the other four.

Rapid have conceded seven goals in the Conference League this season. Only tournament favorites Chelsea (6) have managed fewer.

Djurgarden have scored 14 goals in the Conference League so far, the fewest of any team in the quarterfinals of the continental showpiece.

The visitors have failed to score any goals in three of their last four matches.

Rapid Wien vs Djurgarden Prediction

Die Grün-Weißen are on a run of back-to-back victories after losing their two games prior. They have won all but one of their last five competitive games on home turf and will head into this one knowing a draw is all they need to advance.

Djurgarden, meanwhile, are on a run of consecutive defeats. They failed to capitalize on their home advantage last week and could see their continental campaign come to an end on Thursday.

Prediction: Rapid Wien 1-0 Djurgarden

Rapid Wien vs Djurgarden Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Rapid Wien to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Each of the visitors' last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last six matches)

