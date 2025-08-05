Rapid Wien vs Dundee United Prediction and Betting Tips | August 7th 2025

Rapid Wien will host Dundee United at the Allianz Stadion on Thursday in the first leg of their 2025-26 third-round UEFA Conference League qualifying campaign. The home side have enjoyed a bright start to their season and will be looking to carry that momentum onto the continental stage this week.

They faced Decic in the previous round of the qualifiers, beating the Montenegrin outfit 2-0 in the first-leg via efforts from Jannes Horn and Matthias Seidl. They then finished the job on home turf a week later as they won the second leg 4-2 featuring goals from four different players including new signings Dominik Weixelbraun and Claudy Mbuyi.

Dundee United, meanwhile, enjoyed a remarkable return to the Scottish top flight last season as they secured European football right after promotion. They traded tackles with Una Strassen in the second round of the qualifiers last month, beating the Luxembourg side 2-0 on aggregate with Zachary Sapsford scoring the sole goal of the game in the first leg and Iurie Iovu doing the same in the second.

The visitors were knocked out at this stage in their last European campaign, losing 7-1 on aggregate to AZ Alkmaar in the 2022-23 season.

Rapid Wien vs Dundee United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the third meeting between the two teams.

The two clubs faced off for the first time in the 1983-84 European Cup quarterfinals. with Dundee winning the two-legged tie on away goals.

The visitors have had four competitive meetings against Austrian opposition, winning three times and losing once.

The hosts' last competitive meeting against a Scottish side came back in the 2018-19 campaign when they faced Rangers in the Europa League, winning the group-stage clash 1-0.

Rapid Wien vs Dundee United Prediction

Rapid are on a five-game winning streak in competitive action stretching back to last season. They are comfortable favorites ahead of the midweek clash and will be given an additional boost from their home advantage. They will be looking to kill off the tie here.

The Terrors have picked up two wins and a draw from three games this season. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams could, however, see the Scottish club lose this one.

Prediction: Rapid Wien 2-0 Dundee United

Rapid Wien vs Dundee United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Rapid Wien to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last four matches)

