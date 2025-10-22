Rapid Wien vs Fiorentina Prediction and Betting Tips | October 23rd 2025

Rapid Wien will entertain Fiorentina at Allianz Stadion in the league phase of the UEFA Conference League on Thursday. The visitors won their campaign opener earlier this month, while Rapid got their campaign underway with a defeat.

Ad

The hosts have endured a poor run of form, and they are winless in their last five games in all competitions. They met LASK in their first game back after the international break in the Austrian Bundesliga last week and fell to a 2-0 home defeat. They met Lech Poznan in their Conference League campaign opener earlier this month and suffered a 4-1 away loss.

The Viola suffered their second consecutive loss last week as they fell to a 2-1 away defeat to AC Milan in Serie A. After a goalless first half, Robin Gosens gave them the lead in the 55th minute. Rafael Leão's brace helped Milan overturn a one-goal deficit. They had defeated Sigma Olomouc 2-0 at home in their Conference League campaign opener.

Ad

Trending

Rapid Wien vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths five times in all competitions. All meetings have produced conclusive results, with the visitors leading 4-1 in wins.

They last met in the Conference League qualifiers in the 2023-24 season, and both teams registered home wins while keeping clean sheets.

The Viola have scored at least three goals in three of their five games in this fixture.

Three of Rapid Wien's last five wins across all competitions have been registered away from home.

The visitors have registered just one win on their travels in all competitions this season, with that triumph registered in the Conference League qualifiers in August.

Ad

Rapid Wien vs Fiorentina Prediction

Die Grün-Weißen conceded four goals in their Conference League opener earlier this month and will look to improve upon that record in this home game. They have suffered four consecutive defeats, scoring three goals, which is a cause for concern.

The Gigliati have won just one of their last seven games in all competitions, with that triumph registered at home in the Conference League. They have scored nine goals in their three away games against the hosts and will look to build on that form.

Ad

Stefano Pioli will be without the services of Robin Gosens and Moise Kean due to injuries.

While both teams head into the match in poor form, considering the Viola's better record in the Conference League, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Rapid Wien 1-2 Fiorentina

Rapid Wien vs Fiorentina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fiorentina to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Ad

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More