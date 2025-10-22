Rapid Wien vs Fiorentina Prediction and Betting Tips | October 23rd 2025

Rapid Wien will entertain Fiorentina at Allianz Stadion in the league phase of the UEFA Conference League on Thursday. The visitors won their campaign opener earlier this month, while Rapid got their campaign underway with a defeat.
The hosts have endured a poor run of form, and they are winless in their last five games in all competitions. They met LASK in their first game back after the international break in the Austrian Bundesliga last week and fell to a 2-0 home defeat. They met Lech Poznan in their Conference League campaign opener earlier this month and suffered a 4-1 away loss.
The Viola suffered their second consecutive loss last week as they fell to a 2-1 away defeat to AC Milan in Serie A. After a goalless first half, Robin Gosens gave them the lead in the 55th minute. Rafael Leão's brace helped Milan overturn a one-goal deficit. They had defeated Sigma Olomouc 2-0 at home in their Conference League campaign opener.
Rapid Wien vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have crossed paths five times in all competitions. All meetings have produced conclusive results, with the visitors leading 4-1 in wins.
- They last met in the Conference League qualifiers in the 2023-24 season, and both teams registered home wins while keeping clean sheets.
- The Viola have scored at least three goals in three of their five games in this fixture.
- Three of Rapid Wien's last five wins across all competitions have been registered away from home.
- The visitors have registered just one win on their travels in all competitions this season, with that triumph registered in the Conference League qualifiers in August.
Rapid Wien vs Fiorentina Prediction
Die Grün-Weißen conceded four goals in their Conference League opener earlier this month and will look to improve upon that record in this home game. They have suffered four consecutive defeats, scoring three goals, which is a cause for concern.
The Gigliati have won just one of their last seven games in all competitions, with that triumph registered at home in the Conference League. They have scored nine goals in their three away games against the hosts and will look to build on that form.
Stefano Pioli will be without the services of Robin Gosens and Moise Kean due to injuries.
While both teams head into the match in poor form, considering the Viola's better record in the Conference League, we back them to eke out a narrow win.
Prediction: Rapid Wien 1-2 Fiorentina
Rapid Wien vs Fiorentina Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Fiorentina to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes