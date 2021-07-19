Rapid Wien vs Sparta Prague prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2021-22

The UEFA Champions League is back with a second round of qualifiers this week as Rapid Wien take on Sparta Prague at the Allianz Stadion on Tuesday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Sparta Prague were a formidable force in the UEFA Europa League last season and will be intent on securing qualification to Europe's premier competition. The Czech outfit played out a 2-2 draw with Dynamo Moscow last week and will need to be more robust in this game.

Rapid Wien, on the other hand, have not been at their best in recent weeks and will need to step up in this match. The Vienna giants finished behind RB Salzburg in the Austrian Bundesliga last season and have a point to prove this week.

Serdar Gözübüyük is aangesteld om op 20 juli Rapid Wien – Sparta Praag te leiden. Dit is een wedstrijd in de tweede kwalificatieronde van de @ChampionsLeague.https://t.co/2B8h0N3CqH — KNVB (@KNVB) July 18, 2021

Rapid Wien vs Sparta Prague Head-to-Head

Sparta Prague have an excellent record against Rapid Wien and have won the only game played between the two teams. Rapid Wien have never defeated Sparta Prague in an official fixture and will need to step up on Tuesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2011 and ended in a 2-0 victory for Sparta Prague. Rapid Wien have improved over the years and have a point to prove this week.

Rapid Wien form guide: W-W-D-D-W

Sparta Prague form guide: D-L-W-W-W

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's transfer plans, Barca's plan for Antoine Griezmann and more

Rapid Wien vs Sparta Prague Team News

Rapid Wien need to win this game

Rapid Wien

Dalibor Velimirovic and Philipp Schobesberger are currently recovering from long-term injuries and have been ruled out of this match. Rapid Wien will have to name their strongest side in this match.

Injured: Dalibor Velimirovic, Philipp Schobesberger

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sparta Prague need to win this game

Sparta Prague

Oscar Dorley has made progress with his recovery from COVID-19 but is unlikely to be risked in this game. Ivan Schranz is injured at the moment and has been sidelined against Rapid Wien.

Injured: Ivan Schranz

Doubtful: Oscar Dorley

Suspended: None

Rapid Wien vs Sparta Prague Predicted XI

Rapid Wien Predicted XI (4-4-2): Richard Strebinger; Maximilian Ullmann, Maximilian Hofmann, Kevin Wimmer, Filip Stojkovic; Lion Schuster, Dejan Petrovic, Thorsten Schick, Christoph Knasmullner; Koya Kitagawa, Taxiarchis Fountas

If we'll go through Rapid, we will face @AS_Monaco_EN.

Let's make the dream reality! pic.twitter.com/UEGdBsFWPt — AC Sparta Prague (@ACSparta_EN) July 19, 2021

Sparta Prague Predicted XI (5-3-2): Domenik Holek; Tomas Wiesner, Andreas Vindheim, David Hancko, Casper Hojer, Lukas Stetina; Borek Dockal, Ladislav Krejci, Ladislav Krejci; David Pavelka, Matej Pulkrab

Rapid Wien vs Sparta Prague Prediction

Rapid Wien have had their problems in recent months and will need to make a few changes to their squad this summer. The Austrian giants face a difficult test this week and will have to step up to the challenge.

Sparta Prague, on the other hand, have plenty of European experience and will be intent on securing a victory this week. The Czech is the better team at the moment and holds a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Rapid Wien 2-3 Sparta Prague

Also Read: 5 best goalkeepers in the world right now

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi