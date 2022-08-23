Rapid Wien vs Vaduz prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League Qualifiers 2022-23

Rapid Wien will host Vaduz for the second leg of the Europa Conference League playoffs, with both teams looking to secure a group stage berth.

The two teams played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg. Rapid failed to capitalise on their dominance, especially in possession, as Vaduz held on with their counter-attacks.

The return leg in Austria is going to be a bit more exciting, with so much on the line.

Rapid Wien vs Vaduz Head-to-Head

This will be the second meeting between the two teams after they played out a draw in the first leg in their first. Rapid will undoubtedly start off as the favourites, as they will play at home.

Vaduz form guide (all competitions): D-D-W-L-D

Rapid Wien form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-D-L

Rapid Wien vs Vaduz Team News

Rapid Wien

The Green-Whites have Lion Schuster, Dejan Petrovic and Drago Savic sidelined with injuries.

Injured: Lion Schuster, Dejan Petrovic Drago Savic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Vaduz

Gab Foser, Fuad Rahimi and Sandro Weiser are struggling with injuries and will miss this game.

Injured: Gab Foser, Fuad Rahimi, Sandro Weiser

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Rapid Wien vs Vaduz Predicted XIs

Rapid Wien (4-2-3-1): Niklas Hedl; Martin Koscelnik, Maximilian Hofmann, Michael Sollbauer, Jonas Auer; Nikolas Sattlberger, Patrick Greil; Nicolas-Gerrit Kuhn, Bernhard Zimmermann, Ante Bajic; Guido Burgstaller

Vaduz Predicted XI (3-4-3): Benjamin Buchel; Gabriel Isik, Kevin Iodice, Cedric Gasser; Dario Ulrich, Anes Omerovic, Ryan Fosso, Joel Ris; Tunahan Cicek, Franklin Sasere, Dejan Djokic

Rapid Wien vs Vaduz Prediction

The first leg was relatively dull with both teams playing cautiously. Vaduz held on for large swathes despite having just one-third of possession throughout the game. Their reliance on sharp counter-attacks forced Rapid to opt for a more conventional approach.

Rapid undoubtedly showed more guile in the first leg and will now hope to complete the job in familiar surroundings for the return leg. They possess the better of the two squads as they seek to seal their place in the UEFA Conference League group stage. A win for the hosts is on the cards.

Prediction: Rapid Wien 3-1 Vaduz

