Rapid Wien vs West Ham United prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22 

Rapid Wien are set to play West Ham United at the Allianz Stadion on Thursday in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League.

Rapid Wien come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over ten-man Altach in the Austrian Bundesliga. A second-half goal from right-back Filip Stojkovic ensured victory for Rapid Wien. Altach had forward Noah Bischof sent off in the second-half.

West Ham United, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Bruno Lage's Wolverhampton Wanderers in the English Premier League. A second-half goal from Mexican striker Raul Jimenez sealed the deal for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Rapid Wien vs West Ham United Head-to-Head

Rapid Wien have faced West Ham United once before in the UEFA Europa League. It was recently, with West Ham United beating Rapid Wien 2-0. Goals from star midfielder Declan Rice and Algeria international Said Benrahma secured the win for West Ham United.

Rapid Wien form guide in the Austrian Bundesliga: W-L-W-D-D

West Ham United form guide in the English Premier League: L-W-W-W-W

Rapid Wien vs West Ham United Team News

Rapid Wien

Rapid Wien will be without centre-back Christopher Dibon, young midfielder Lion Schuster, goalkeeper Richard Strebinger, right-back Lukas Sulzbacher, centre-back Leo Greiml and former Tottenham Hotspur and Stoke City centre-back Kevin Wimmer.

Injured: Leo Greiml, Kevin Wimmer, Richard Strebinger, Lukas Sulzbacher, Lion Schuster, Christopher Dibon

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

West Ham United

Meanwhile, West Ham United manager David Moyes will be unable to call upon the services of Italian centre-back Angelo Ogbonna.

Injured: Angelo Ogbonna

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Rapid Wien vs West Ham United Predicted XI

Rapid Wien Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Paul Gartier, Filip Stojkovic, Emanuel Aiwu, Martin Moormann, Maximilian Ullmann, Srdan Grahovac, Robert Ljubicic, Taxiarchis Fountas, Christoph Knasmullner, Thierno Ballo, Ercan Kara

West Ham United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alphonse Areola, Vladimir Coufal, Issa Diop, Kurt Zouma, Arthur Masuaku, Alex Kral, Tomas Soucek, Andriy Yarmolenko, Nikola Vlasic, Manuel Lanzini, Michail Antonio

Rapid Wien vs West Ham United Prediction

Rapid Wien sit bottom in their Europa League group, three points behind 2nd-placed Dinamo Zagreb. They have won one game in the competition this season, and will enter this game as the underdogs.

West Ham United, on the other hand, continue their progress under the management of David Moyes. They sit top of their Europa League group and have done well in the Premier League, and a deep run in the tournament will surely be an aim for the club.

West Ham United should emerge victorious here.

Prediction: Rapid Wien 0-2 West Ham United

Edited by Abhinav Anand